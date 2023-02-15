James Szubski with Margie's Outdoor Store

James Szubski, chief operating officer and co-owner of Margie’s Outdoor Store, poses next to his outfitted Toyota FJ Cruiser in front of the Bingen-based store, the headquarters of the Klickitat Ape Cat research team.

 Jacob Bertram photo

Local business owner James Szubski has been busy compiling reports of the Klickitat Ape Cat over the past year. Now, since his appointment as the Vice President of the Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce earlier this year, the owner of Margie’s Outdoor Store is considering expanding the campaign to make Klickitat County the supernatural capital of the Pacific Northwest.

You probably have seen the sign posted on the side of the Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce building, and the recent postings by Szubski for people to file reports on an “Ape Cat” in the county.

Margie's sign

"Klickitat County the Supernatural Capital of the Pacific Northwest" says the sign posted on the Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce.