As the Hood River County Library District develops its priorities for the next five years, community members are invited to share thoughts to help determine its future areas of focus.
The strategic plan helps to guide year-over-year services, and a major part of the planning includes essential feedback from the community through focus groups, community town halls, stakeholder interviews, a survey, and community data, said a press release.
“We would like to invite you to one of our upcoming town halls to learn more about the process, reflect on current library services, and share your thoughts to help us further define the library’s direction for its strategic plan,” said a press release. Town halls are scheduled as follows:
• Thursday, July 14, in-person, 6-7:30 p.m.
• Friday, July 15, virtual via Zoom, 1-2:30 p.m.
• Saturday, July 16, in person, 10-11:30 a.m.
RSVP for the community town halls at bit.ly/RegisterTownHalls. If you are attending as a group, you can register multiple people with one registration.
