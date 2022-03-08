Restaurants support World Central Kitchen
On Wednesday, March 9, Columbia Gorge Restaurants will joined forces to raise funds for World Central Kitchen in support of Ukrainian Refugees.
Participating area restaurants will donate at least 10% of their daily sales to World Central Kitchen, which is working to feed Ukrainians through this crisis. Right now, the organization has eight sites set up at border crossings in Poland, and is also delivering meals within Ukraine.
For an updated list of participating restaurants, visit hoodrivereats.com/updates/dine-out-to-support-ukraine.
For more information, contact Aaron Baumhackl, Solstice Wood Fired Kitchen, at 541-436-0800 or Melissa Haskin, Hood River Eats, at 541-740-6028 or haskinm@gmail.com.
World Central Kitchen was founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen and “is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions,” according to a press release. “WCK has served more than 60 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world.” Learn more at wck.org.
Horizon Christian gathering medical, essential items
Horizon Christian School has partnered with Sulamita Church in Fairview to collect medical and essential supplies to donate directly to Ukraine through March 15. Rachel Caldwell, community relations director for Horizon, said a plane is flying directly from Ukraine to pick up the cargo in Wilsonville in approximately two weeks. Columbia Pain Management is additionally gathering medical supplies in cooperation with Horizon, and Mid-Columbia Medical Center has already donated to the drive.
A collection box has been set up in the Horizon lobby (700 Pacific Ave., Hood River). Suggested essential items are diapers and wipes, toothpaste and toothbrushes, feminine products, deodorant, blankets, warm socks and hats; needed medical supplies are first aid kits, trauma kits, PPE (surgical gowns, gloves, masks and goggles), over the counter medications (fever reducers, burn and wound care ointments, cough medicine), bandages and bandaids.
For more information, contact Maria Bondarenko at mbondarenko04@gmail.com.
