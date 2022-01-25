THE DALLES — Columbia Basin Care recently announced that Cassie Hill is now director of nursing services, overseeing all nursing staff employees and ensuring quality care for almost 60 residents.
Hill began her nursing career in 2009, working at Columbia Basin Care as a floor nurse. She later became a resident care manager, then became the director of nursing services for three years. In 2016, Hill decided to devote more time to raising her three daughters, so she elected to work part-time as a nurse consultant for Aidan Health Services, the management company for Columbia Basin Care.
“Of course, I am excited to be back here! Columbia Basin Care is kind of like a little family,” said Hill. “It’s a non-profit and the management and board members make sure so much is put back into the facility, so it’s the best it can be for the residents, and there are a lot of nice things for employees like fun dress up days and festivities.”
A native of Sherman County, Hill graduated from Columbia Gorge Community College in The Dalles, where she earned her Registered Nurse degree in their nursing program. She continues to be involved at CGCC, teaching future CNAs (certified nursing assistant) as director of the NA1 program. She lives in Sherman County.
“Cassie has years of experience in healthcare,” said Aubree Schreiner, executive director of Columbia Basin Care. “She is a wealth of knowledge, and we are grateful she has joined our team.”
Located in The Dalles, Columbia Basin Care is the region’s only independent, nonprofit care facility for short-stay recovery and long-term care. Founded in 1964, Columbia Basin Care is the region’s only independent, not-for-profit facility for short-stay rehabilitation and long-term care. Columbia Basin Care is located at 1015 Webber St. in The Dalles; 541-296-2156, colbasin.com.
Commented