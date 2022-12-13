Garbage pickup and disposal costs in The Dalles will increase an average of 7.37% following a rate increase approved by The Dalles City Council at their regular meeting Monday.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, weekly pickup of a residential 32-gallon garbage container will increase $1.43 a month, from $19.36 to $20.79, and a 90-gallon roll cart will increase from $28.51 to $30.62.