Garbage pickup and disposal costs in The Dalles will increase an average of 7.37% following a rate increase approved by The Dalles City Council at their regular meeting Monday.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, weekly pickup of a residential 32-gallon garbage container will increase $1.43 a month, from $19.36 to $20.79, and a 90-gallon roll cart will increase from $28.51 to $30.62.
At the last council meeting on Nov. 14, The Dalles Disposal District Manager Jim Winterbottom said the 7.37% increase was based on 85% of the Portland Consumer Price Index, and matches the percentage increase in dumping fees at the Wasco County Landfill.
According to City Manager Matthew Klebes, city staff met with Winterbottom in the weeks between the two meetings to review The Dalles Disposal financials and supporting documents related to the request. Staff also looked at comparables from other communities, Klebes said.
“Some of our neighboring communities, such as Hood River and Wasco County, have received a similar rate increase,” Klebes said of the findings. “This rate increase received a positive recommendation from the solid waste advisory committee to the Wasco County Board of County Commissioners.”
Based on what staff learned, Klebes said they made the recommendation that councilors vote to approve the rate increase, which they did unanimously.
