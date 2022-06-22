Gorge Youth Mentoring (GYM), a program of The Next Door, will benefit from StudioFit’s community Zumba class taking place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday during June and July.
StudioFit is located in The Dalles. There is a suggested $8 donation per class, and all proceeds raised will benefit GYM.
Hannah Mapes of StudioFit was previously a mentor herself.
Gorge Youth Mentoring provides youth ages 6-21 with one-to-one mentoring relationships with adult volunteers in Wasco, Hood River, and Klickitat counties. Mentors and youth plan their own activities, meeting at least twice a month for a year or more. Program staff provide consistent support for the youth and mentors, organize match events, and are available for ongoing guidance.
“Mentoring relationships are needed now more than ever, as youth in our communities have faced many challenges over the past two years,” said a press release. “Mentoring programs are an effective tool for preventing negative outcomes and boosting resilience among youth, and GYM is looking for adults interested in volunteering!
For more information on how to get involved, contact Kateel Muhs, program supervisor, at 503-867-5770 or gym@nextdoorinc.org.
