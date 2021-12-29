Local teams joined forces to contend for a spot at the VEX Robotics World Championship
DUFUR — Gorge robotics students from The Dalles, Dufur and Hood River swept Tournament Champions, Excellence, Judge’s and Community Service awards at the Dufur Hat Tip to Service VEX Robotics Tournament that took place in November. Because of their wins, System Overload, $5 Footlong and Pyrotechnics have qualified for Oregon State VEX Championship extending their journey as they seek to qualify and compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship in May 2022.
Students competed with and against 27 teams from Oregon and Washington. The action-packed day hosted by Dufur School and Wasco County 4-H required high school students to execute the 2021-2022 VEX Robotics Competition game.
The tournament was a first in more than five years where teams from Hood River, The Dalles, and Dufur competed against one another in the same robotics program.
The Dalles team System Overload earned top honors to capture the Excellence Award, with rookie teams $5 Footlong and Pyrotechnics winning the robot game and Tournament Champion awards. Dufur Rangers took the Community Service Award and team Irrelevant from The Dalles won the Judges Award.
“It was great to have three strong programs from The Gorge compete in the tournament. Our hosts at Dufur School went out of their way to create a safe and comfortable venue for all participants. It was great to have the communities come together,” said Wasco 4-H coach and tournament organizer Lu Seapy.
To prepare for the tournament, teams worked together to design, build and program a robot that could quickly and efficiently solve specific challenges that came with playing the 2021-2022 VEX Robotics Competition game, Tipping Point.
The Dalles team’s adviser Chuck Webber said, “I’m really pleased to have our first tournament finish so strongly, earning both the Excellence and Judge’s awards.”
Students competed in 48 rounds of Qualifying Matches against teams from Sandy, Bend, the Willamette Valley area and Washington state.
The final competition match pitted alliances from The Dalles and Hood River against one another. TDHS/Wasco 4-H teams, System Overload and Irrelevant, went in as top-seed favorites. Aggressive driving and defense from the fifth seed Hood River alliance of $5 Footlong and Pyrotechnics kept them in the game and eventually led to their winning of the robot game.
The Dufur Hat Tip to Service VEX Tournament is one of a series of VEX Robotics Competitions and sponsored by Oregon State University, Google, and Union Pacific.
“As an experienced robotics mentor, I’ve seen firsthand the engineering skill and leadership expertise that students gain by participating in the VEX Robotics Competition. It’s an experience that will stay with them long after their school days are over, offering a new appreciation for STEM and laying a strong foundation of critical problem-solving, communication, and teamwork skills that will serve them well throughout their lives,” said Dan Mantz, CEO Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation.
VEX Robotics Competition teams meet in the classroom and after school. Parents interested in learning more about robotics can contact lu.seapy@oregonstate.edu.
Commented