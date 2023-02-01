T&T Coffee and Bagels

Tabatha Abrams and Tara Woolsey, above, are co-Owners of T&T Coffee and Bagels. 

THE DALLES — Tara Woolsey of The Dalles and Tabatha Abrams of Lyle are both first cousins and good friends. The two worked together for several years at Petite Provence in The Dalles, so it was not unusual for these two to collaborate on a business venture.

Their families are close — including kids and partners — and the two wanted a place to hang out together when working. The coffee hut, located at 405 W. Second St., became available at just the right time.

Tara Woolsey assists a customer with menu choices. 
Tabitha Abrams and Landon Walker work in the coffee hut.