The Dalles — The Mid-Columbia Health Foundation’s annual Tournament of Tradition Golf Benefit is expected to bring in just over $26,000.
Proceeds are allocated to the Bridge to the Future Campaign which aims to upgrade facilities and technology at MCMC ensuring the best healthcare possible in the Gorge. Money will go towards the purchase of a new linear accelerator for use at Celilo Cancer Center. With a new linear accelerator for radiation therapy, physicians will be able to provide more targeted, life-saving treatment with less damage to healthy tissue.
A dedicated 96 golfers braved the record setting heat and hit the course for the cause on Saturday, June 26 at The Dalles Country Club. With the help of 26 volunteers, golfers participated in games like lawn darts and horseshoes. The 50/50 poker game, which is always a tournament favorite, went to Skyline Health golfer, Ricky Knowles who graciously donated his half of the pot back, adding to the event total.
“The support from our sponsors makes this event possible,” said Foundation Executive Director David Warden. “Our presenting sponsor, Domino’s Pizza, didn’t stop with their sponsorship donation, they also donated gift cards as prizes for the Men’s and Women’s Long Drive contests.”
Scramble winners from the tournament include: The Stratton Agency, first place gross with a score of 49 and first place net, Human Investing with a score of 44. Coca-Cola and Columbia Basin Ice tied for second place net with a score of 45.
Other winners include Bethany Roberts — Women’s Long Drive, Grady O’Connor — Men’s Long Drive and Brad Sunderman — Closest to the Pin.
To find out more about the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation contact 541-296-7275 or email mchf@mcmc.net. Check it out online at www.mcmc.net/linac.
