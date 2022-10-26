FISH crop.jpg

On Thursday, Nov. 10, FISH Food Bank will hold its first ever Great Community Dine Out event. Dozens of local restaurants in Hood River, Parkdale, Odell, Cascade Locks and Mosier have signed up to support FISH by donating 15% of the day’s earnings to the food bank.

A listing of participating restaurants can be found at fish-food-bank.com.

FISH QR code