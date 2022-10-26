On Thursday, Nov. 10, FISH Food Bank will hold its first ever Great Community Dine Out event. Dozens of local restaurants in Hood River, Parkdale, Odell, Cascade Locks and Mosier have signed up to support FISH by donating 15% of the day’s earnings to the food bank.
“FISH urges everyone to head out to their favorite participating restaurant, coffee shop, food truck, bakery, brewery (or all of the above),” said a press release. “The proceeds from your purchase will help support your local friends and neighbors struggling with food insecurity in Hood River County and the Gorge.” Those who can’t make it out that day can donate directly to FISH at the website above.
Donations from The Great Community Dine Out will be used to supplement the thousands of dollars FISH spends each month to purchase staples like fresh produce, milk, eggs, cheese, butter and meat items to support the food bank’s clients, said a press release.
FISH Food Bank is a 501c3 non-profit organization serving Hood River and the Gorge for 53 years. FISH provides food to more than 500 families each month, a number that’s only expected to rise this winter.
“FISH is very grateful for the much-needed support and hopes everyone can join together on this fun day of community giving,” said a press release. “Remember also to give our amazing local businesses an extra thank you for their generous support of FISH, too.”
If you are a restaurant owner and haven’t been contacted by FISH and would like to join the party, contact fishfundraising@gmail.com to be added to the list.
