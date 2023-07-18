Dan Spatz

THE DALLES — The Dalles City Manager Matthew Klebes announced July 13 that Dan Spatz will join the City of The Dalles team as the Economic Development Officer (EDO) starting July 17. This is a recently created position in the Community Development Department.

The EDO represents the city and its efforts to drive economic development by coordinating with area partners, assisting property/business owners and developers. This position will oversee the Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency and will serve as the Enterprise Zone Manager for applications inside city limits. Spatz will be involved in economic development at the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport, which is co-owned by the city and Klickitat County.