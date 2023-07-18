THE DALLES — The Dalles City Manager Matthew Klebes announced July 13 that Dan Spatz will join the City of The Dalles team as the Economic Development Officer (EDO) starting July 17. This is a recently created position in the Community Development Department.
The EDO represents the city and its efforts to drive economic development by coordinating with area partners, assisting property/business owners and developers. This position will oversee the Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency and will serve as the Enterprise Zone Manager for applications inside city limits. Spatz will be involved in economic development at the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport, which is co-owned by the city and Klickitat County.
Spatz was raised in White Salmon. He graduated from Columbia High School before furthering his education at Clark College and Eastern Oregon State College. He has been a resident of The Dalles since 1993, and had a 30-year career in Columbia Gorge journalism working for both The Dalles Weekly Reminder and The Dalles Daily Chronicle.
Spatz has actively participated in public service and economic development initiatives. He served as the interim director of the Port of Klickitat and held the position of economic development coordinator for Wasco County. He also served on The Dalles City Council for nine years in Position 2 from 2008-2017.
Most recently, Spatz was the chief institutional advancement officer and capital projects and community outreach director at Columbia Gorge Community College for more than 15 years, which included working on the development of the Columbia Gorge Regional Skills Center and a student residence hall. He was instrumental in establishing renewable energy, construction trades, advanced manufacturing and aviation maintenance technician training programs at the college.
