The annual Community Clean-Up is back 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. It will be held at the county yard at the corner of W. 10th Street and Walnut Street.
During the clean-up, community members can drop off up to two truckloads of things they want to get rid of. According to Community Clean-Up Project Coordinator Cindy Keever, they usually get a range of things from couches and mattresses to sheet rock or old wood from remodels.
However, there is a list of things the clean-up won’t accept, she said. Some examples include tires, appliances that contain freon, such as air conditioners and fridges, as well as cumbersome things like dirt, rocks, and manure. Yard debris, such as lawn clippings, are accepted but must be clean, as it goes to Dirt Hugger.
Additionally, the fair does not accept regular kitchen trash, Keever said. The event is not meant for weekly trash that can go in outside trash cans and be taken by Waste Management.
“This is more for cleaning up the yard or cleaning out the garage,” she said.
For questions as to what can be accepted, Keever said she could be reached at 541-506-2004, but there would likely also be a list going up on the city website sometime soon.
Keever said the event is free to those who want to drop things off but those participating are encouraged to bring canned or boxed goods to be donated to a local food bank. Every year, the goal is to collect 500 pounds of food, she said, though they’ve never managed to hit it.
“It would be amazing if we could get that much,” she said. “And I believe that we can.”
There will also be a reuse fair on site for things that aren’t wanted anymore, but are too good to be thrown away. Anyone can take from or donate to the fair.
“We do get a lot of exercise bikes because people get them and then realize they don’t use them,” Keever said.
During the event, those participating are asked to keep things bagged and portable, to make sure everyone can get in and out as quickly as possible, as the event is one day only.
On the day of the event, Keever said that those who are elderly or disabled and unable to transport their own garbage to the event can call 541-288-6267 to request a pick-up. She also said she encourages the community to come together and help each other tidy up, especially if they see a neighbor who needs help.
“We encourage neighbors and friends to help their neighbors clean up their areas,” she said. “It’s a good way to get to know your neighbors and we always feel better when things are spruced up and looking great.”
