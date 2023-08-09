Columbia Basin Care Foundation Scholarships

Recipients of the 2023 Columbia Basin Care Foundation Scholarships are: Whitney Hauner, Krista Clark, Kristin Bighorn and Kayla Bailey.

 Contributed photos

THE DALLES — The Columbia Basin Care Foundation has awarded $8,000 in scholarships to four local area students pursuing careers in health care during the upcoming college 2023-2024 school year.

Scholarships of $1,500 up to $2,500 were awarded in two categories: Residents of the Columbia River Gorge and Employees of Columbia Basin Care, a skilled nursing facility located in The Dalles.