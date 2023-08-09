THE DALLES — The Columbia Basin Care Foundation has awarded $8,000 in scholarships to four local area students pursuing careers in health care during the upcoming college 2023-2024 school year.
Scholarships of $1,500 up to $2,500 were awarded in two categories: Residents of the Columbia River Gorge and Employees of Columbia Basin Care, a skilled nursing facility located in The Dalles.
Recipients of the 2023 Columbia Basin Care Foundation Scholarships are: Whitney Hauner, Krista Clark, Kristin Bighorn and Kayla Bailey.
Hauner, of Goldendale, is a Columbia Basin Care employee currently, and would like to expand her education from being a Certified Nursing Assistant to becoming a Registered Nurse so she can continue her work at Columbia Basin Care, which she describes as “extremely rewarding.” After completing her degree and honing her skills, she would like to eventually work as a flight nurse within the Life Flight network.
Clark, of Trout Lake, attends nursing school at Columbia Gorge Community College. She will be starting her second year this fall and hopes to connect to and give back to her community through providing nursing services to those in need. Her goal is to be an ICU or Cardiology Nurse.
Bighorn, of Goldendale, attends Columbia Gorge Community College. She is in the second of the Associate of Applied Science in Nursing program and plans to pursue a bachelors after completion. Inspired by many of her family members who are healthcare workers, Bighorn aspires to be a Radiology Nurse, and ultimately gain a master’s degree in nursing.
Bailey, of Dufur, is a recipient of a Columbia Basin Care Foundation scholarship and is starting her journey this year with the Associates of Science Degree in Nursing at Columbia Gorge Community College here in The Dalles. She is passionate about serving her community and feels a career in Nursing is the best way for her to achieve this goal. Currently her interests lie with Pediatrics, but she is open to new experiences and to see where she can apply herself best, as she learns and grows within her chosen field.
The Columbia Basin Care Foundation is the charitable arm of Columbia Basin Care. Located in The Dalles, Columbia Basin Care is the region’s only independent, nonprofit facility for short-stay rehabilitation and long-term care.
“The foundation has been very generous in helping people obtain their goals of higher education and/or trade school,” said Aubree Schreiner, executive director of Columbia Basin Care. “Each year it is inspiring to see the number of applicants pursuing careers in healthcare.”
Columbia Basin Care is located at 1015 Webber St. in The Dalles. To learn more or to donate to the Foundation, go to colbasin.com/foundation.
