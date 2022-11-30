THE DALLES — Nominations for the annual Distinguished Service Awards are now open, according to The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce. All community members are eligible to nominate award winners, simply fill out the online form available on the chamber's website. Selected nominees will be honored at the annual banquet on Jan. 19.

The chamber recommends the award be a surprise to the person nominated, prior to being announced at the banquet. The person who nominated the candidate will be contacted. If you have any questions, contact the chamber at 541.296.2231 or email Events@thedalleschamber.com.