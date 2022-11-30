THE DALLES — Nominations for the annual Distinguished Service Awards are now open, according to The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce. All community members are eligible to nominate award winners, simply fill out the online form available on the chamber's website. Selected nominees will be honored at the annual banquet on Jan. 19.
The chamber recommends the award be a surprise to the person nominated, prior to being announced at the banquet. The person who nominated the candidate will be contacted. If you have any questions, contact the chamber at 541.296.2231 or email Events@thedalleschamber.com.
The chamber recognizes the following each year: Man of the Year, Women of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Agricultural Person of the Year, Outstanding Youth, Business of the Year, Educator of the Year, and First Responder of the Year.
Nominations are open to all community members. The nominee need not be a chamber member or have any chamber affiliation.
Learn more about the criteria used to pick the winners at TheDallesChamber.com, click the Service Award Nomination Form button.
You can find the nomination form online at Event Registration-The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce (thedalleschamber.com), stop by 404 W. Second St., email Events@TheDallesChamber.com, or call 541-296-2231.
