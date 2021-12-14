Members of the Central Gorge Master Gardener Association crafted holiday wreaths and swags during their annual Greenery Event on Dec. 4. The Central Gorge Master Gardener greenhouse served as the workshop for this community service project. Fifty-seven holiday decorations were crafted, and then donated to clients of FISH Food Bank in Hood River and WAGAP in Bingen.
•••
Central Gorge Master Gardeners are a group of volunteers who gain science-based gardening knowledge and then share this information with the public.
If you’d like to become a Master Gardeners in 2022, applications are now being accepted. For more information and an application, visit extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver, or contact Hood River County Extension Service, Master Gardener Program Coordinator Megan Wickersham, megan.wickersham@oregonstate.edu. Applications are due by Jan. 7. Class size is limited and early registration is encouraged.
Commented