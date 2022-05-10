Deadline is May 15
Columbia Basin Care Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for students pursuing healthcare careers.
The $2,500 scholarships support health-related studies in a variety of areas, such as nursing, food and nutrition, public health, social services, and more. Scholarships are awarded in two categories: Residents of the Columbia River Gorge, and Employees of Columbia Basin Care.
Scholarship for residents of the Columbia River Gorge
The $2,500 scholarship encourages and supports individuals pursuing careers in healthcare fields. Applicants must live within the immediate Columbia Gorge region (Wasco, Hood River and Klickitat counties). Funds may be used for studies at any college, university, or trade school.
Scholarship for employees of Columbia Basin Care
The $2,500 scholarship encourages and supports employees working to further their education to better perform in their current position or to secure increased responsibility and advancement within the company. All employees are eligible to apply. Funds may be used for studies at any college, university, or trade school.
Apply online at www.colbasin.com/foundation. Competed applications must be submitted by May 15. Scholarship awards will be announced in July.
•••
Located in The Dalles, Columbia Basin Care is a not-for-profit facility for short-stay rehabilitation and long-term care. Columbia Basin Care is located at 1015 Webber St.., The Dalles. Contact 541-296-2156 or colbasin.com.
Commented