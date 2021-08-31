A fire is burning near Eagle Caves in west The Dalles. A Level 3 (GO) evacuation has been called for everything south of 13th street from Irvine street to Verdant street, and for Chenowith Rim apartments.
A Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuation order has been called for the north end of Sandlin road.
The fire started the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 31. Firefighters have set up a command center at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife station near the site of the fire.
Crews from Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, Dallesport and Dufur are currently working the fire, burning primarily in grass and brush. Fire Boss aircraft have begun suppression efforts as well.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
