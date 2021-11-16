Player of the Year:
Kevin Mendez Ochoa 11 M/W Ridgeview
Coach of the Year:
Jimmy Kim, Ridgeview Coaching Staff
1st Team All-IMC Boys Soccer
Jaden Dubon 12 F Hood River Valley
Robert Rowan 12 D Hood River Valley
Milo Clarkson 12 F Hood River Valley
Cody Cornejo 12 M Hood River Valley
Hugh Dalbey 12 GK Hood River Valley
Riley Dierker 12 W Hood River Valley
Nicolas Alti Cavanillas 12 MF/F Redmond
Eric Rebuelta 11 M/CB Ridgeview
Tristan Glass 12 F Ridgeview
Hulices Najera 9 FWD The Dalles
Alex Wood 12 CB The Dalles
2nd Team All-IMC Boys Soccer
Mitch Warren 12 FWD Crook County
Eric Langlouis 11 W Hood River Valley
Renee Ortega Cruz 10 LM Pendleton
Ismael Landeta Sanchez 10 F Redmond
Bryson Sheehan 12 W Ridgeview
Tucker Johnson 11 M Ridgeview
Daniel Jaramillo 12 M Ridgeview
Ben Medina 10 GK Ridgeview
Harry Proctor 12 RB The Dalles
Daniel Cantolan 11 M The Dalles
Grey Roetcisoender 11 CDM The Dalles
Luciano Alvarado 10 GK The Dalles
Honorable Mention All-IMC Boys Soccer
Tiernan Durbin 12 GK Crook County
Hunter Hough 12 D Hood River Valley
Omar Mozqueda 10 D Hood River Valley
Simon Johnson 11 CAM Pendleton
Parker Feller 3 CB Pendleton
Esteban Gomez 13 CDM Pendleton
Brayan Garay 11 CDM Redmond
Calvin Stelzer 11 M Redmond
Parker Caldwell 9 CB Redmond
Colin Pearson 11 Gk Redmond
Collin McWhortor 11 LB Ridgeview
Tristan Bass 12 LB The Dalles
Commented