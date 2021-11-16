Player of the Year:

Kevin Mendez Ochoa 11 M/W Ridgeview

Coach of the Year:

Jimmy Kim, Ridgeview Coaching Staff

1st Team All-IMC Boys Soccer

Jaden Dubon 12 F Hood River Valley

Robert Rowan 12 D Hood River Valley

Milo Clarkson 12 F Hood River Valley

Cody Cornejo 12 M Hood River Valley

Hugh Dalbey 12 GK Hood River Valley

Riley Dierker 12 W Hood River Valley

Nicolas Alti Cavanillas 12 MF/F Redmond

Eric Rebuelta 11 M/CB Ridgeview

Tristan Glass 12 F Ridgeview

Hulices Najera 9 FWD The Dalles

Alex Wood 12 CB The Dalles

2nd Team All-IMC Boys Soccer

Mitch Warren 12 FWD Crook County

Eric Langlouis 11 W Hood River Valley

Renee Ortega Cruz 10 LM Pendleton

Ismael Landeta Sanchez 10 F Redmond

Bryson Sheehan 12 W Ridgeview

Tucker Johnson 11 M Ridgeview

Daniel Jaramillo 12 M Ridgeview

Ben Medina 10 GK Ridgeview

Harry Proctor 12 RB The Dalles

Daniel Cantolan 11 M The Dalles

Grey Roetcisoender 11 CDM The Dalles

Luciano Alvarado 10 GK The Dalles

Honorable Mention All-IMC Boys Soccer

Tiernan Durbin 12 GK Crook County

Hunter Hough 12 D Hood River Valley

Omar Mozqueda 10 D Hood River Valley

Simon Johnson 11 CAM Pendleton

Parker Feller 3 CB Pendleton

Esteban Gomez 13 CDM Pendleton

Brayan Garay 11 CDM Redmond

Calvin Stelzer 11 M Redmond

Parker Caldwell 9 CB Redmond

Colin Pearson 11 Gk Redmond

Collin McWhortor 11 LB Ridgeview

Tristan Bass 12 LB The Dalles