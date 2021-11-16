League champion Hood River Valley dominated the 2021 Intermountain Conference all-league team.
League coaches selected six Eagle players to the first-team all-IMC. Coach Jaime Rivera’s squad finished the season 8-0-2 in league matches and 10-2-3 overall. The Eagles lost, 2-0, to Woodburn in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
Earning first-team honors for HRV were six seniors: Forward Jaden Dubon; defender Robert Rowan; forward Milo Clarkson; midfielder Cody Cornejo; goalie Hugh Dalbey; and winger Riley Dierker. HRV junior Eric Langlouis was a second-team wing.
The Dalles (5-2-3 IMC, 6-5-4 overall), which played HRV to two tie matches this fall, had two players on the first team: Frosh forward Hulices Najera, and senior centerback, Alex Wood.
Coach Jesus Granados’ Riverhawk team also had four second-team picks in senior Harry Proctor, juniors Daniel Cantolan and Grey Roetcisoender, and sophomore Luciano Alvarado. The Dalles lost 5-0 in the first round of the 5A state playoffs to eventual state champion La Salle Prep.
