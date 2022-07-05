The Dalles 11U Little League team won one of three games at the district tourney. Five teams played in the 11U bracket, won by Bend North over Redmond.
The runners-up were the nemesis of The Dalles, topping the Gorge team in the first round June 25, 11-3, and then eliminating them from the tourney, 16-12, on June 26. The never-say-die The Dalles team staged a furious comeback in the fifth inning of that second game, cutting into Redmond’s 16-4 lead with eight runs. Kellen Elliot had two hits for The Dalles as did teammate Noah Rincon. Issac Pokini and Parker Linebarger contributed the other two hits for The Dalles. Pokini knocked in three runs.
In the first game against Redmond, The Dalles’ five-hit attack was led by Linebarger, who had an RBI double. Porter Elledge, Braxson Nicolosi, Pokini and Elliott each had singles. Timmy Hardin started on the mound and had eight strikeouts.
The Dalles stayed alive in the consolation bracket with a gutsy win June 25 – the second game on a hot day. The Dalles toppled Warm Springs in that contest, 21-0, behind a 14-hit attack. Nicolosi was 3-for-4 with six RBI. Daniel Gardipee added a triple and Colton Rippy added two three-baggers. Other multiple-hit performances were turned in by Elliot and Colt Hartmann.
Bend North beat Redmond, 13-1, in the June 27 11U championship contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.