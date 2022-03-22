The Hood River boys tennis team is coming off a rather successful season on and off the court. Last year, the team’s cumulative 3.94 GPA was best in the state, earning them the title of OSAA Academic State Champions for the 5A classification. Last June, the boys finished second in the Intermountain Conference district tournament behind Redmond.
This year the boys side will be led by a pair of seniors, but experience is lacking across the board. With 23 players out for the team, Coach Jon Hiatt is pleased with this year’s turnout but gameplay experience and feel for the game is needed.
“It’s really cool to see the kids from all parts of our school give tennis a try this season,” said Hiatt. “The kids are excited to be out there and learn something new.”
Of those 23, seven are returning for their second or third seasons.
“Only one of the players knows what a regular, non-COVID season looks like,” said Hiatt.
That player is senior, Aidan Gonzales-Haynie, who missed last year’s COVID-shortened season. He is expected to compete for a top singles spot. German foreign-exchange student Eric Langlouis brings a fresh sense of excitement to the HRV team.
“He will be our new No. 1 singles player,” said Hiatt. “He’s been a nice addition to the team.”
Other than Gonzales-Haynie, Langlouis and a handful of juniors, much of the team is young and players will look to get as much playing time as possible.
“We are a young team in terms of experience, so we’ll use the non-league matches to learn and get to know what it’s like to play tennis matches again,” said Hiatt.
The IMC has long been dominated by Redmond — which won the 5A State Championship in 2019 before COVID derailed high school sports. Hiatt expects Ridgeview to finish second, with Hood River and The Dalles competing for the third-place position.
HRV girls tennis
Hood River’s girls tennis team continues to draw strong participation. According to Coach Peg Bogard, 48 players came out this season.
“The HRV girls tennis team continues to have a strong turnout,” said Bogard. “Our team goal is to improve our skills every day, focus on playing in the present, enjoy the process and have fun.”
With a large group of returning athletes, the Eagles will rely on a talented group of experienced players. Brissa Elias-Rojas and Cassandra Moreno sit atop the doubles position and backed up their ranking with a dominating 6-0, 6-1 win in their first match-up versus Estacada on March 16.
“They had excellent poaching skills at the net and superb communication between them on the court,” said Bogard.
For the doubles teams this year, the plan is to execute at the net and develop a quick string net game.
“Well-timed poaching often decides games at this level of play,” said Bogard.
Leading the Eagles in the No. 1 singles position is freshman, Jena Hager, who despite her lack of high school experience put up a fight against Estacada senior, Gracie Jossie. Hager dropped her first career high school match, 6-4 and 6-2, but Coach Bogard’s confidence in her did not waver.
Hager is one of several freshmen who come into the season with a skill set that will help the Eagles compete for a spot in the state tournament.
“With commitment and practice, HRV will be in one of the top spots in the conference rankings which bodes well for sending several players to the state championships in May,” said Bogard.
This year’s state championships will be the first the event has been held since 2019, after two straight OSAA-sponsored tournaments were canceled due to COVID-19.
