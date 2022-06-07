The Hood River Valley boys lacrosse team couldn’t overcome the Lincoln Cardinal offense as they placed second in the 2022 Oregon Cascade Cup.
The Eagles did not qualify for the state playoffs, but a consolation tournament — the Cascade Cup — provides those teams with another opportunity at postseason play. Hood River are pretty regular visitors to the Cascade Cup championship. In the last seven seasons HRV has last played in three finals and won the trophy in 2015 when they took down La Salle 11-10.
This year was a bit different. A young, injury rattled team limped into the finals after beating Ida B. Wells, Roseburg and finally Westview to earn yet another berth into the Cup finals. Their 14-9 victory over Westview setup a rubber match with division rival, the Lincoln Cardinal.
Lincoln defeated HRV 11-9 on May 3, but Hood River returned the favor and beat the Cardinal 12-8 on their home field. Everyone, including head coach Mike FitzSimons, was hoping for another shot at Lincoln to prove their prestige.
“I was hoping we would draw a third match-up with Lincoln,” said FitzSimons.
On June 4 at Wilsonville High School, Hood River got what they wished for. Another match-up with Lincoln to decide who will be crowned Cascade Cup champs.
Hood River came out the gates aggressive on the attack as Milo Kitchings scored first on a tap in from teammate and first-team all-conference midfielder, Ryan Salmon.
For much of the first half it was all Lincoln as they scored five goals unanswered to take a 7-2 lead, before the Eagles scored two quick hitters to trim the Cardinal halftime lead to just three, 7-4.
Hood River sophomore Camden Moody scored the Eagles’ lone goal in the third quarter bringing them to within two goals. Lincoln managed a score with four seconds left to restore their three goal lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles just could not contain the Cardinal offense. Lincoln built their lead back to five goals and HRV could not recover. Lincoln defeated Hood River 12-9 to win the Cascade Cup. Hood River’s loss does not come without hope for the future.
A young team managed five straight wins at the end of the season to get themselves and their team back into the history books of the Cascade Cup.
Junior midfielder Michael Frost joined Moody and Salmon on the All-Conference First Team. Riley Dierker (senior), Ethan Zack (junior) and Killian DeHaven (sophomore) were named to the second team. Max Jones (senior), Ben Bauman (sophomore) and Hugh Dalbey (senior) earned spots on the honorable mention list.
