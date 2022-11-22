Former Hood River Valley High School track and field standout Jestena Mattson was selected to represent the 2022-2023 USA Bobsled National Team at the upcoming World Cup competitions. Mattson ran for the Division 1 Fresno State Bulldogs, where she earned multiple Mountain West conference championships in the heptathlon and pentathlon competitions. Her senior year she was also named to the All-American second team for her performance at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Despite COVID-19 derailing much of the 2020 and 2021 track and field seasons, Mattson continued to train and compete when and where she could. While training on her own, she received a call from Team USA bobsled representatives asking if she would be interested in attending a rookie camp in Park City, Utah.