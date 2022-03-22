Dufur junior golfer Tora Timinsky earned medalist honors by shooting a 1-under par career best 71 at the eight-team The Dalles Invitational Tournament March 15 at The Dalles Country Club.
Timinsky’s 71 over two loops of the nine-hole course is the lowest score by a girls high school golfer in at least the past 10 years. Dufur senior Piper Neal shot 115, Hannah Kortge shot 135 and Allie Masterson shot 159, as the Rangers finished second as a team. Timinisky’s previous best score was a 74 at a tournament last season.
The Rangers, guided by Coach Travis Kane, were undefeated in the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4 with a 5-0 record last year, which was Dufur’s first season of golf.
“The girls did well on Tuesday and Tora went low and put up a sub-par round, which is really good for the first tournament of the year,” said Kane, who has a seven-member girls squad. “It’s rare to shoot an under-par score here and it was a great performance by Tora. I’m expecting some good things out of the team. In the first event of the year, everybody is knocking the rust off and getting ready to play and now we’re preparing for the next tournament after spring break.”
The Scappoose High Indians (449) took first place in the tourney, followed by Dufur (480), Pendleton (490) and Hood River Valley (518). Host The Dalles, Gladstone, North Marion, Goldendale, and St. Helens have team scores (teams need a minimum of four players to post team scores).
The Rangers will compete in their next event March 31 in the Riverside Invitational Tournament in Boardman.
