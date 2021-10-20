Horizon Christian School’s soccer fortunes were bolstered Friday with the Hawks’ tie with unbeaten Damascus Christian in Hood River.
The tie moved the Hawks into contention to finish second in the nine-team, 3A/2A/1A Special District 7 (eight-player division) regular season behind Damascus.
Horizon (3-0-3) twice came from behind in the match; the second comeback knotted things 2-2, which proved the final result. Junior Caleb Yuan scored the equalizer on a through-ball drop kick from senior goalie Josh Rogers from his 15-yard line.
Damascus (9-0-1, 7-0-1 district) had taken a 1-0 lead after a scoreless first half, before senior Luke Hardin one-touched a through ball from Yuan on the left side and bounced it over the Eagle keeper. Damascus senior Zach Nelson gave his team the lead once again, when he snuck a direct free kick, straight on just outside the penalty area to the right of Horizon’s three-player wall and just beyond Rogers’ reach.
“It was good to tie against them, as they have beat every team they’ve played; it was a good match-up,” Horizon Coach Andrew Stenberg said. “Our team was able to move the ball and possess it more than our previous matches so it’s good to see that development as we are coming up on the last few matches of our league and playoffs.”
Stenberg said the Hawks need to turn their attention to creating goal-scoring opportunities and capitalizing on them when they occur.
The eight-player playoff format has the top seed (Damascus) hosting the No. 4 seed. The second-place finisher in the regular season hosts the No. 3 seed. Winners of the two first-round games will play for the district championship and losers will play for third place.
Horizon, which has earned ties against the three teams in front of it in district play (as of Oct. 17), will finish second in the district standings and earn the No. 2 seed if it wins its final two matches. The Hawks were scheduled to play Oct. 18 at home against Open Door and Wednesday at home against Livingstone Adventist Academy.
Trout Lake returns to play
Trout Lake’s boys soccer team is back in action after a couple of weeks off because of illness. The Mustangs practiced last week with hopes of making a stretch run to close the regular season.
Trout Lake (2-1-0 District 7, 4-3-1 overall) had four matches cancelled between Oct. 7-14. The Mustangs were scheduled to play Monday at home vs. the district’s league leader (for 11-player teams) Grand View Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.