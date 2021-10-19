3A/2A/1A Special District 7
Eight-Player Soccer
(Through Sunday, Oct. 17)
District Overall
Team W-L-T W-L-T
Damascus 7-0-1 9-0-1
Southwest 4-1-2 4-1-2
Mannahouse 4-2-1 5-5-2
Horizon 3-0-3 3-0-3
Columbia 4-3-2 4-4-0
Livingstone 2-3-1 2-6-1
Open Door 2-5-0 2-5-0
Life 0-6-1 0-6-1
OSD 0-6-1 0-6-1
3A/2A/1A Special District 7
11-Player Soccer
(Through Sunday, Oct. 17)
District Overall
Team W-L-T W-L-T
Grand View 4-0-0 6-1-0
Faith Bible 4-1-1 6-2-1
N.Clackamas 2-1-1 6-4-2
Trout Lake 2-1-0 4-3-1
Port.Christian 1-1-0 1-4-1
Cent.Christian 1-4-0 1-7-0
Wil.Valley 0-6-0 3-8-0
