3A/2A/1A Special District 7

Eight-Player Soccer

(Through Sunday, Oct. 17)

District Overall

Team W-L-T W-L-T

Damascus 7-0-1 9-0-1

Southwest 4-1-2 4-1-2

Mannahouse 4-2-1 5-5-2

Horizon 3-0-3 3-0-3

Columbia 4-3-2 4-4-0

Livingstone 2-3-1 2-6-1

Open Door 2-5-0 2-5-0

Life 0-6-1 0-6-1

OSD 0-6-1 0-6-1

3A/2A/1A Special District 7

11-Player Soccer

(Through Sunday, Oct. 17)

District Overall

Team W-L-T W-L-T

Grand View 4-0-0 6-1-0

Faith Bible 4-1-1 6-2-1

N.Clackamas 2-1-1 6-4-2

Trout Lake 2-1-0 4-3-1

Port.Christian 1-1-0 1-4-1

Cent.Christian 1-4-0 1-7-0

Wil.Valley 0-6-0 3-8-0

