Wyeast reunion Wyeast.JPG

Wy’east class of ‘67 reunion attendees were, front row from left: Luree DeHart Reagan, Linda Coreson Cox, Betty Jo Smith Eason, Anne Mohr Shelton, Patricia Cannon Edmundson, and Lewis Merz; second row from left: Susie Woody Horton, Steve Kaley, Mary Beth Taylor Copper, Betty Hagen Osborne, Patty Goe Hinman, Sheri Bartel Tonn, George Edmundson, and Bruce Madsen; third row from left: Dick Thomas, Truman Crisler, Jim Cates, Ed Phelps, Jeff Tonn, Dick Furrow, and Donna Chamberlin Deos; back row from left: Sue and Mike Faulkender, Patrick Moore, and Joe Laraway.

 Contributed photo

Wy’east High School class of 1967 held its 55-year reunion Saturday, Aug. 13. Mike and Sue Faulkender opened up their private campground in Parkdale for their classmates.

We decided to extend the invitation to the class of 1967 from Hood River High School, which sets a nice precedent for the future.

Wyeast reunion HRMS.JPG

Hood River Class of 67 Reunion attendees were, front row from left: Betty Jo Smith Eason, Sue Slack Spellman, and Macy Guppy; back row from left: George Edmundson, and Mike Cantrell. 