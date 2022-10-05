Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Wy’east class of ‘67 reunion attendees were, front row from left: Luree DeHart Reagan, Linda Coreson Cox, Betty Jo Smith Eason, Anne Mohr Shelton, Patricia Cannon Edmundson, and Lewis Merz; second row from left: Susie Woody Horton, Steve Kaley, Mary Beth Taylor Copper, Betty Hagen Osborne, Patty Goe Hinman, Sheri Bartel Tonn, George Edmundson, and Bruce Madsen; third row from left: Dick Thomas, Truman Crisler, Jim Cates, Ed Phelps, Jeff Tonn, Dick Furrow, and Donna Chamberlin Deos; back row from left: Sue and Mike Faulkender, Patrick Moore, and Joe Laraway.
Wy’east High School class of 1967 held its 55-year reunion Saturday, Aug. 13. Mike and Sue Faulkender opened up their private campground in Parkdale for their classmates.
We decided to extend the invitation to the class of 1967 from Hood River High School, which sets a nice precedent for the future.
The plans were going swimmingly until the Tuesday right before the event. The email was filled with regret from the caterer, as not one, but four of her kitchen staff got COVID. We scrambled to handle the food situation, although I was really looking forward to her Hawaiian ham, cheese and pineapple sliders. The Faulkenders arranged for fried chicken and Jojos, and after a quick email to our classmates, they all met the potluck challenge and saved the day.
Tables were piled with salads, breads and most importantly desserts! The count was 41, the temperature was a perfect 79, and everyone enjoyed themselves.
Many of the classmates submitted updated summaries on their recent activities. One classmate had never missed a reunion before this and another said this was the first he had attended. We read a lot about retirement, traveling, hunting, camping, fishing, gardening, health issues, grandkids and expecting great grand kids. The Tonns shared their trips to Belize, Italy and France and are still scuba diving; Corrado discovered ebikes riding the restored sections of the Old Columbia River Highway; Osbornes sold their home and are building a new one; the Nastasis moved 3,000 miles to their new farm on the East Coast with their two pet geese in the back of the farm trailer; the Rues manage an orchard and a 14,000 square foot garden where the sun shines most of the time; Thomas rejoined the world of Ham Radio and hosts radio “nets;” and the Hortons try to not let their constant Smooth Moves become too catastrophic.
Unfortunately, we are of the age that we are losing classmates. The ones I know about for sure since 2017, are Bob Colvin, Ron Gehrig, Pete Higgins, Ron Imai, Wesley Matthews, Gary Trembly, and Jim Walter.
Here is a shortened version of a quote written by Melody Beattie, shared by classmate Mary Shaw Onstott, who lives simply with her husband taking care of their farm: “Gratitude unlocks the fullness of Life. It heals us from the inside out and opens us to receive God’s Love and pass it on to others.”
•••
