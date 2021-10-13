1921 — 100 years ago
“Disarmament and World Peace” will be the subject discussed by Mr. Richard Montague before the Sunday Evening Club on Sunday night at Riverside Church. The fact that this subject is uppermost at this time in the minds of all thinking people and that Mr. Montague, who is a leading lawyer in Portland, is peculiarly well qualified to discuss it, assures a very large and very interesting meeting Sunday night. — Hood River News
Suggestion that the water commission investigate some of the dead ends of mains to see whether or not they are responsible for the varying results received in anlyses of city water samples was made in a communication received recently from Professor E.F. Pernot, bacteriologist of Portland, in connection with his report on additional samples sent him for examination. Of the eight samples submitted by the water board, two were reported as showing positive traces of colon bacilli, regarded as the dangerous element in the water. One of these was from the city reservoir. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
As predicted in last week’s News, the federal aluminum plant is to go to Troutdale, this decision having been finally announced in a telegram from Sen. Charles L. McNary to the News last Sunday morning. The decision, disappointing as it was to the residents of Cascade Locks and of Hood River County generally, did not come as a surprise to the few who were informed on the background of the controversy over sites and of the various influences which had been at work for several weeks prior to the release of the final decision. — Hood River News
WASHINGTON — The supreme court today granted a review of Washington state litigation intended to test the right of Indians to engage in commercial fishing outside their reservations without obtaining a state license. Prosecution against “large numbers” of Indians is being withheld pending the high court decision, the federal government said. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Residents in the cities of Hood River an Cascade Locks will absorb the biggest tax levy increases this year, while levies in all districts are up at an average of less than one mil for 1961-62, says County Assessor Ken Kirby. Total levy, countrywide, will be $1,562,636.16. Last year, the figure was $1,487,665.13. Kirby notes that the increased figure will result in millage hikes in all taxing districts. — Hood River News
District 12 school board moved Thursday night to confine its educational responsibilities to those pupils living within the district. By a vote of 3 to 2, following extended discussion, the board approved a resolution to cease accepting tuition pupils from nearby school districts beginning with the 1963-64 school year. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
Many local mill workers were given a chance for some extended unpaid deer hunting this week as Hanel Lumber Co. and one of four department at Champion International’s Dee Hardboard Plant shut down operations. Both companies emphasized that the closures were for this week only. While the businesses are dependent on incoming orders, which are admittedly slow, they said they anticipate no further shutdowns at this time. — Hood River News
Just south of the community of Pitt, atop a high steep bluff overlooking Klickitat Canyon, the newest species of bird life flocked together Saturday for a fly-in. They’re the hang glider pilots and the Pitt Open, the Northwest’s largest hang-gliding meet, attracted some 25 pilots from all over the state for the two-day event. Pilots competed in two classification groups, duration flights and “spot-landing” or target flights. Trophys were awarded to the top three places in each classification group, with a trophy also going to the best all-around pilot. This year the best all-around pilot trophy went to Dan Armstrong, Tri-Cities. — White Salmon Enterprise
The fee to connect to The Dalles water and sewer mains will be $400 Jan. 1, instead of the present $250, the city council voted Monday night. The fee supports part of the cost of system development including main lines, water and sewer treatment plants. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2001 — 20 years ago
The City of Hood River has reluctantly agreed that if there is going to be a tribal gambling casino anywhere in the Gorge, it should be built in Cascade Locks. That move followed an earlier neutral stand on its neighbor city’s efforts to site the gaming center on Government Rock, a 37-acre island purchased by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs in 1999. — Hood River News
Marshall Hunter, a Goldendale resident and a 1997 graduate of Goldendale High School, is currently serving his 4th year in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Carl Vinson. The Vinson is one of two U.S. Ships stationed in the Persian Gulf which just launched the attack on Afghanistan. According to news reports, 25 bombers were sent off the Vinson the first night of the invasion. The Vinson is a huge aircraft carrier that carries a full contingent of 5,000 crew members. Marshall is an Airman E-5, 2nd Class Petty Officer, and is in charge of 70 other airmen. Marshall’s main duty is to deploy the fighter jets on the ship. He and his crew bring the jets down from the flight deck on an elevator, which hangs off the outside of the ship. Marshall is in charge of directing their placement on the ship. “He made us a video and I cannot believe how close they stack those jets,” said his mother, Roxie Hunter. — White Salmon Enterprise
Tribal leaders quelled some fears about the aesthetics of the proposed Hood River casino by unveiling design plans in a meeting here last week. However, polarized viewpoints still prevailed during an informal mediation Oct. 3 between the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and Hood River government officials. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
