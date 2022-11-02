The Dalles Bridge under construction 1955

An aerial photograph shows The Dalles Bridge, still under construction, on Oct. 29, 1955. The Dalles Locks and Dam construction was just beginning to get underway at that time. Scanned from a 4 by 5-inch black and white negative from the archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle/Optimist.

1922 — 100 years ago

Nearly every store in town celebrated apple week by giving over windows or parts of windows to displays of the various varieties that are grown in this section. Considerable taste has been exhibited in making these displays and the judges will have a big job on their hands to choose the winners of the contest arranged for this week. — Hood River News

New fall fashions 1922

New fall fashions are advertised in The Dalles Daily Chronicle in October 1922. 
1962 ad

An ad from 1962 appearing in The Dalles Daily Chronicle.
1982 voting

Two residents of Antelope enter the school to vote on Tuesday as a member of the Rajneesh Foundation sits in the sun on an election day when the Rajneesh won six of nine city positions. Enough members of the Rajneesh have taken up residence in Antelope to be the controlling electorate. — Nov. 2, 1982, The Dalles Daily Chronicle