1922 — 100 years ago
Nearly every store in town celebrated apple week by giving over windows or parts of windows to displays of the various varieties that are grown in this section. Considerable taste has been exhibited in making these displays and the judges will have a big job on their hands to choose the winners of the contest arranged for this week. — Hood River News
Although the number of reservations was considerably lessened by last minute cancellations, at least five automobiles filled with members of The Dalles-Wasco County Chamber of Commerce were slated to depart from in front of the Wasco County bank at 6:30 o’clock this evening bound for Dufur, the first stop on a three-day jaunt that will embrace the principal towns south of The Dalles. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
A windstorm, with wind velocity at about fifty miles an hour at its peak, swept through the upper valley Saturday and not only took a heavy toll of fruit but also disrupted power and telephone services. In the forests many limbs and a number of trees were blown down, and loggers and other workers got out of the timber as soon as possible to avoid injury. — Hood River News
Acting under orders from the Oregon State Defense Council, the Wasco county defense council will stage its simulated air raid at 9 o’clock tonight, the signal for which will be two blasts on the fire siren at city hall. When the alert is concluded, the siren will sound one long blast signifying the “all clear.” Inspectors from state defense council will be present to inspect this city’s defense set-up in the all-out incident test. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Klickitat County 4-H club members made a creditable showing in the stock exhibited at the Pacific International recently in Portland. A lightweight Angus bull exhibited by Keith Kayser of Centerville placed third and a heavy short horn steer he entered in the heavy class placed third also. — White Salmon Enterprise
1962 — 60 years ago
Work on a Civil Defense “nerve center” here advanced to the stage this week where a telephone was in service and a short-wave radio was being installed. Civil Defense Director Jan Kurahara said the installation is in the basement of the Hood River hospital, arranged in such a way that there is no interference with the hospital routine. The CD director said the current Cuba crisis hasn’t actually changed the local program, but it has had the effect of accelerating plans. — Hood River News
Ballots already have been delivered to two Wasco County precincts in preparation for Tuesday’s general election, and boxes will go out to the other 37 polling places Monday. Antelope and Shaniko, two of the precincts farthest removed from The Dalles, received their ballot boxes Friday. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Last Friday at 6 o’clock Darrel Hannon, manager of Sunnydale Orchards in Roosevelt, called to report he heard a broadcast over the car radio stating a subject by the name of Claude L. Garber was wanted in Kennewick, believed to have murdered his wife. He also stated this vehicle was seen in Roosevelt. Had been to the orchard. Sheriff Pruitt called Kennewick Police Dept. for confirmation. Garber is armed with a .44 magnum and driving a 1955 Oldsmobile hardtop, white over black in color. — White Salmon Enterprise
1982 — 40 years ago
A whole crew at the Hood River waste water treatment plant took on energy conservation as a challenge and the startling result earned them special recognition from Pacific Power and Light Co. recently. Electrical energy savings for the first nine months of 1982 at the plant amounted to 33 percent, 594,888 kilowatt hours less than last year. Demand was down by 39 percent and savings amounted to $21,256. It was enough saved for 55 homes. — Hood River News
Property owners objected to the proposed closure of an alley between 16th and 17th streets near Fort Dalles Museum won their battle Monday. Of 21 property owners affected, 15 signed a petition against the closure and under the law and ordinances, that ends the matter. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Bids were opened last Thursday evening for construction of a new 30-bed jail for Klickitat County, and of the 16 contractors who participated, L.O. Pratka, Vancouver, was apparent low bidder with an offer of $2,129,700. Construction is set to begin no later than 30 days following the award. If all goes well, the new jail could be ready for occupancy by late next year. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
The Columbia Gorge Community College may be looking to piggyback on Wal-Mart’s plans for development at the western edge of Hood River. Bob Cole, CGCC director of Resource Development, said the 28-acre property adjacent to the proposed site of a new Wal-Mart supercenter is under consideration for a satellite campus. However, he admits the college would find it difficult to build on the parcel owned by Ladd Henderson without Wal-Mart absorbing the major costs for infrastructure. — Hood River News
Mosier Mayor Don Clarkson reminded residents about delays in the operations of the Mosier post office and their potential for problems for time-sensitive materials in his Mosier E-News. Mail in Mosier is not post marked in Mosier, but is taken to Portland where it is postmarked the next day ... or even two days later. — The Dalles Chronicle
Construction crews from Mid-Columbia Asphalt were excavating a four-block area in preparation to pour concrete for new sidewalks on Humboldt street in Bingen when they discovered a main city water pipeline less than a foot below the surface. — White Salmon Enterprise
