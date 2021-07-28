1921 — 100 years ago
As a result of a number of watch night parties held near Oak Grove recently, there are several guesses, each as good as the other, as to the nature of the animal that is playing havoc with the chickens of that neighborhood. Those who have seen it fired at it and missed it, are assured it is a cougar, timber wolf or coyote, but another says he believes it might be a skunk if it had a smell. One fact is assured, something is taking the chickens and walks on four legs. — Hood River News
Alleging that he has been defrauded out of approximately $29,000 in a land deal, Ralph E. Butler today filed suit in the circuit court against W. A. Woods and the United States National bank of La Grande, asking for a complete accounting. The workings of the land deal, which involved extensive holdings in Union and Wasco counties, are of an extremely complicated nature and a big legal battle is anticipated when the case comes up for trail. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Just about the time residents of Hood River County were biting hard as a result of the news that the aluminum plant had been politically shunted from Cascade Locks to a site nearer Portland, word reached Hood River that a serious fire was out of hand at the Oregon Lumber Company’s plant at Dee, and there was more gloom — and action. Within a remarkably short time, one Hood River pumper was on its way to Dee and, as the fire steadily grew in dimensions and threatened to involve the mill and other property, arrangements were quickly made for firefighting equipment and men to come to this city from White Salmon and The Dalles to be ready for any emergency during the absence at Dee of all of the Hood River equipment, the two large pumpers and the emergency pumper. — Hood River News
With the Wasco county quota of $700 for the current United Service organizations drive attained, Paul R. McCulloch, co-chairman of the local drive, today announced that final contributions will be received this week ... Maupin was the first town to exceed its quota. A.W. Gust is in charge of the Maupin drive. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
The Goldendale office of the Oregon-Washington Telephone Company received extensive damage Thursday evening, July 20, as a result of fire in a store adjoining the telephone facilities. None of the telephone equipment was burned, but smoke, water and tar covered all equipment, causing it to become useless. Pacific Northwest Bell sent in a mobile switchboard until with temporary facilities, which were used for emergency calls until Thursday, when it was possible to return to normal service. — Hood River News
Surviving some of the bloodiest battles of the Pacific during World War II without a scratch, Wasco County Juvenile Officer John Cain Wednesday night failed to negotiate a low drive-way fence and broke his right elbow. During World War II the county juvenile officer — a naval medical aid man — served in such bloody battles as Iwo Jima and, though sometimes in the thick of it, escaped unscathed. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
It’s the 60th time around for the Hood River County Fair. Theme for the fair this year is “Look to the Future, but Remember the Past.” Fair Manager Percy Jensen said the theme is especially significant because next year the fair will have a new building. Looking to the past, Jensen is keeping the best of what people have enjoyed for decades, and is adding to it. The Wednesday schedule called for a boxing tournament an hour after the official opening and start of the barbecue. — Hood River News
A team of surveyors working on the Scenic Highway through the Columbia River Gorge have finished their first three stages of work and will discuss findings Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and take public comment. The survey team was formed to catalog the resources of the highway with prospects of its preservation. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Gov. John Spellman stopped in White Salmon on his tour of the Gorge Tuesday, and got the chance to visit with some local residents. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather. It was a great trip,” Spellman said as he and his party came ashore at the Bingen Marina Tuesday afternoon. The “BJ,” a 45-foot yacht owned by John Hounsell of Hood River, was used for the trip from Cascade Locks. Gov. Spellman was also accompanied by Rep. Bob Chamberlain, a White Salmon Republican, who later took the governor and his entourage of a walking tour of downtown White Salmon. The governor visited with businessmen, purchased a few items and met Mayor Cecil Jaksha. A dinner at the Erik Karlsson residence capped the evening for the governor and his family. The group spent the night at the White Salmon Inn. Back in Vancouver later that week, Spellman announced his appointments to the Governor’s Select Committee on the Columbia River Gorge, including counselor to the governor Edward J. Devine, Sen. Hal Zimmerman, Rep. Denny Heck, and Fred Holly, Klickitat County Commissioner. “The Gorge is a priceless resource that must be preserved,” Spellman said in a press conference. — White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
A group of 10 Community Education art students have given the Hood River Chamber of Commerce a lesson in cooperation. The students produced a mural based on the theme “Working Together,” which was dedicated at a recent chamber board meeting. The colorful mural will remain on permanent display in their board room. The mural depicts as many aspects of the Hood River Valley as students could cram in its 8-by-4-foot frame. — Hood River News
Electricity customers of Northern Wasco County PUD can expect their electricity rates to take a jump Oct. 1, but the question of how much is still a few days away from a final answer. — The Dalles Chronicle
The proposed state budget approved by the Washington Legislature last week contained some bad news for Klickitat County Mt. Adams Transportation Services. If the budget is not amended it could spell the end for the newly created bus service that connects White Salmon and Bingen with Hood River, Dallesport, The Dalles, Goldendale, and points in between. That service began April 9. According to Roger Gadway, director of the transportation agency, the budget shortfall was only a few hundred thousand dollars. “The current budget has $3.5 million for rural mobility, and we needed them to provide $3.9 million to get funded,” Gadway said. “We’re trying to figure out what to do from here.”— White Salmon Enterprise
