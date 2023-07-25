Yesteryears
1923 — 100 years ago
Yesteryears
1923 — 100 years ago
The fire department draws attention of the public to the practice of auto owners, who follow the fire truck when the latter is on the way to fires. This practice is very dangerous because in most instances, the drivers of these autos endeavor to keep up with the truck and in doing so, not only break the speed laws but also endanger other users of the roads. — Hood River News
The Dalles dip is open, but for experienced swimmers only. This is the warning of members of the dip association, who desire to provide the community with a place of aquatic recreation as early in the season as possible. At the present time, however, the river is too high to permit roping off of a shallow space for the children and non-swimmers. This will be done as soon as the river has receded sufficiently, probably within a week. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Apple and pear growers throughout the White Salmon valley, Underwood, and Husum met here Saturday night to discuss co-ordination of all districts of the Northwest. The sentiment expressed by those present favored the organization and the following delegates were elected to attend the Portland meeting on July 31. J.W. Shipley, Underwood: Frank Fox, Husum; Allen Dorzey, Mountain Brook; Herbert Williams and Avery R. Hayes, White Salmon, George A. Read was elected chairman and C. A. Pearce secretary. — White Salmon Enterprise
1943 — 80 years ago
Harold Gehrig left Wednesday of this week to take up service with Uncle Sam’s armed forces. He makes the fourth son of the Edmond Gehrig family to enter the service of his country. Rudolph, the oldest son, is in the Navy. Edmond, with the infantry, in a recent letter, stated that he is recovering from shrapnel wounds in the neck and arm. Theodore, another son, is with the United States Air Corps and is located somewhere in England. — Hood River News
Six hundred pheasants from the state game farm at Pendleton were released in the Upper Fifteen Mile (Boyd and Dufur) area Saturday noon, making the total number of these birds placed in northern Wasco county 1600 during 1943 to date. There remains the possibility that a few more pheasants will be released here before the year ends. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
A fire starting in the Panakanic canyon Sunday burned over fifteen acres before it was put under control. The Bradley Lumber Co. lost about three per cent of its logs. The company with two caterpillar tractors, and soon had the fire surrounded. — White Salmon Enterprise
1963 — 60 years ago
A circus again this year will add to a full scope of events on the Hood River County Fair schedule starting Aug. 8. In addition, preparations have been underway for concessions displays and contests for the fair. The three-day event at Wy’east High School will be open to the public all three days this year. — Hood River News
Opening of The Dalles teenage Recreation Center on a limited basis, in order to provide dances for the young people this summer, will take place Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ... By adoption of new rules, those working on the project hop attendance will increase and “undesirable” elements discouraged ... Parents are bing encouraged to let teenagers attend these dances with confidence they will have “good, clean entertainment” that will be well supervised. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
Wake-up call at the Bill Broderick home Sunday was one they’ll remember for a long time to come. It came in the form of a lightning bolt cracking down the huge pine tree about 30 feet from their Wy’east Drive home. The lightning strike at Broderick’s was the only report of a direct hit, but other valley dwellers felt the wrath of lightning when it burned out fuses in electrical line transformers near their homes, leaving them without power. — Hood River News
The Northwest Power Act may scuttle the white River Hydroelectric Project which the Northern Wasco County PUD plans to build. Under the power act, fish get first priority. The bottom line is that the Bonneville Power Administration may require a fish ladder to get fish up and over the dam and falls. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Following a request by Bingen City County to investigate installation of a stoplight at the intersection of State Route 14 and Oak Street (SR 141), the State Department of Transportation completed a traffic study of the area which indicates that some traffic control action should be taken to resolve the problems at the intersection.
While Council members say the action to be taken is an improvement over the present existing situation, it is not quite what they had in mind. — White Salmon Enterprise
2003 — 20 years ago
The Hood River Library will officially reopen Thursday with a celebration of magical proportions. Harry Potter, young wizard and hero of the “Harry Potter” story collection, will get some help celebrating his birthday. To accompany the grand opening of the new building, the commemoration of Potter’s birthday will be a party for all to partake, according to Library Director June Knudson. The library, which as been moved out of its original Carnegie building for the past ready is ready for the influx of guests … — Hood River News
Outside burn bans are in effect throughout the Mid-Columbia region today as continued hot, dry weather increases the risk of wildfire. The danger worsened over the past week with several days of temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, officials said. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
A fire on SR 14 near mile post 64 – between the Hood River Toll Bridge and Alternate 141 – sent tall trees flaring as it advanced up the steep, rocky hillside. Several homes on the bluff were threatened, and some residents voluntarily evacuated as a precaution. — White Salmon Enterprise
