Growers Get Ready To Organize
The meeting of all apple and pear growers of the White Salmon valley as well as Lyle and Underwood districts was held last Saturday at White Salmon and was well attended. The meeting was called by those who are behind the movement to organize all districts of the Northwest with a view to eventually coordinating all growers under the Sapiro plan of cooperative marketing. In various sections of the Northwest, growers are coming to a realization that the time has arrived to abandon the old inter-district competition and market their products along the same lines as all other products being nationally marketed.
TOURISTS GET ADVERSE INFORMATION
Party from Brooklyn, N.Y., told there is nothing to see here
Where do the reports come from that there is nothing for tourists to see beyond Hood River?
Sixty-two persons from New York, headed by Mrs. William Horner, wife of the advertising manager of Brooklyn Eagle, a daily newspaper, were astonished at the wonders of the last paved 25 miles of the Columbia River highway yesterday afternoon, after they had been advised that there was nothing to see.
“Oh, yes, there’s a railroad station, and I believe a hotel at The Dalles, but really all there is around that place is sage brush and sand,” was the impression those 62 representatives of the eastern newspaper got, according to L. W. Alluisi, who met them at the Columbia Gorge hotel.
— The Dalles Daily Chronicle, July 26, 1923
Seeking List of Klickitat County Boys In Service
Goldendale Legion Has 948 Names to Date, Want Accurate List
The Louis Leidl post of the American Legion, of Goldendale, is seeking to secure an accurate list of the names of all the Klickitat county boys now serving in the armed forces of their country.
Commander Z.O. Brooks, of the Goldendale post, who was here Monday, stated that to date they had listed 948 names of the local boys and are urging the cooperation of the Evan Childs Post, Walter Hunsaker, commander of White Salmon, and parents in order to secure a complete and accurate list for future local history.
Mr. Brooks said, “we have maintained a prominent window display for these and now we have two nicely framed boards, 4x8 each, practically filled, and another one being made. The lettering is well done, and when the emergency is over, we plan to present them to the country as a permanent record.”
