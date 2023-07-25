history shawn meyla

Shawn Meyle was Athlete of the Week in the July 20, 1983, Hood River News for “his superb pole-vaulting effort during the weekend at the Junior Olympic regional track meet in Boise.”

Growers Get Ready To Organize

The meeting of all apple and pear growers of the White Salmon valley as well as Lyle and Underwood districts was held last Saturday at White Salmon and was well attended. The meeting was called by those who are behind the movement to organize all districts of the Northwest with a view to eventually coordinating all growers under the Sapiro plan of cooperative marketing. In various sections of the Northwest, growers are coming to a realization that the time has arrived to abandon the old inter-district competition and market their products along the same lines as all other products being nationally marketed.