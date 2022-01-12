1922 — 100 years ago
The equanimity of Parkdale was somewhat disturbed on Saturday morning when the Mt. Hood R.R. (sic) freight engine jumped the track, taking with it five carloads of apples. A number of residents who were in McIsaac’s store got the shock of their lives when they saw the big engine steaming towards the store. The brakes and the snow brought the engine and cars to a stop before any serious damage was done, but the derailment tied things up for many hours. — Hood River News
The first meeting of the Salvation Army in The Dalles to be presided over by the new officers to charge of the local corps, Captain and Mrs. B. T. Stack, will be held Sunday night, Jan. 15, in the army hall, according to word received here from Captain Stack, who is now in San Francisco. — The Dalles Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
This week, Frank C. Dethman, president of the board of directors of the Apple Growers Association, received from M. Yasui, a member of that board, a letter in which he asks to be relieved of his duties, owing to the circumstances beyond his control. The board, after discussion, decided to accept the request.
As is already well known, Yasui, long respected in this community, was, following the Pearl Harbor attack by Japan, placed under investigation in connection with his business operations as a leader of this Japanese community. He was recently transferred from Portland to Montana. — Hood River News
Shortage of funds in the office of the Wasco County clerk in the amount of $1,724.47 was revealed here today in a letter addressed to the county court from John W. Stark, auditor for Wasco County. Investigation is being continued and further information will be released as the matter develops, it was reported. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Marriage license business is brisk in the office of Doreen Imbler, Hood River County Clerk. As of Monday, representing the last day of the full first week of 1962, three marriage licenses had been issued. During 1961, a total of 77 marriage licenses were issued, Mrs. Imbler said. This figures out to 1.48 licenses per week. Thus the three issued during the first week of the new year slightly more than double the weekly average for 1961. — Hood River News
The Oregon Fish Commission admitted Thursday it didn’t have power to prosecute Indians who use a treaty to gillnet salmon in closed areas during closed seasons. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
A thorough look at the county’s economy and choices that face its people will be ready for public review next week. Hood River County’s resource advisory committee commissioned the study by Pacific Economica, a Salem-based consulting firm, to take a look at the county and draw conclusions about what some choices can mean. Agriculture, industry and tourism alternatives were considered. — Hood River News
The Dalles City Council Monday night began work on the concept of licensing business and professions in The Dalles. Out of Monday’s meeting came the consensus that if any licensing ordinance is considered, it aught to be simple, place as small a burden as possible on businesses, and its fee for renewal must be kept low. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Twenty-plus years of service to the City of Bingen is coming to an end this week for Marlin ‘Ole’ Olsen when he steps down from his position of mayor at the end of this year. Living in Bingen for nearly 40 years, Ole has served as Bingen’s mayor for the last 19 years, held the position of councilman several years prior to that and served on Bingen’s school board. “Don’t you think that’s a long enough time to serve,” the 70-year-old said of his stepping down from the position. The city’s government has initiated many changes in Bingen since Ole took office in 1962, including the addition of new sidewalks, storm sewers, and a new city hall and jail. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
For the first time in its 15-year history, the Columbia River Gorge Commission is seeking to have a land use case heard by the nation’s highest court. The bi-state entity is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Washington State Court of Appeals decision that it believes creates “unfairness” in the administration of Scenic Area rules. At issue is whether a January 2001 appeal court ruling over “vested rights” should stand in the case of Skamania County v. Woodall. — Hood River News
The Dalles School Board directors plan to develop a resolution opposing the “one county, one school district” ballot measure at their February meeting. But not all directors are in agreement. On the March 12 ballot, voters in Wasco County will decide whether to form a sing-county school district. If passed, the new district would replace The Dalles, Chenowith, Dufur and South Wasco school districts. — The Dalles Chronicle
Klickitat County Superior County Judge C. James Lust issued a decision allowing a proposed gravel mining operation on a 40-acre parcel to move forward without additional environmental review. The county planning department previously issued a mitigated determination of non-significance, which was later appealed by Friends of the Columbia Gorge and the Audubon Societies of Portland and the Columbia Gorge. — White Salmon Enterprise
