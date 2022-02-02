1922 — 100 years ago
Samuel C. Lancaster, who has been characterized as “the engineer to whom God gave the soul of a poet,” is to be the speaker at the Sunday Evening Club at Riverside Church Sunday evening. Mr. Lancaster built the Columbia River Highway. He did more: It was his vision of love for beauty that preserved so many of the scenic wonders of our highway. He was hired to build a road and he responded by giving us a boulevard of beauty. — Hood River News
1922 Looking Backward — (From The Chronicle, Feb. 2, 1897) Mr. Grimes brought a carload of cattle in from Fifteen Mile today, for shipment to Troutdale; through Mr. Houghton we learn that Judge Mays is steadily improving, and expects to be home about March 1; Mrs. Amos came down from Rufus on the morning train, to visit her sisters, Mesdames McCoy, Fordyce and Crosfield; it will be a pleasure to her friends to learn that the attending physicians not consider the case of Miss Jessie Butler much more hopeful. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Between Monday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 7, all unnaturalized aliens, whose countries of origin are Germany, Italy or Japan or who are citizens of any of these countries, and who are 14 years of age and over, are required to present themselves at the Hood River Post Office to file applications for certifications of identification. The order must be obeyed and is issued by U.S. Attorney-General Francis Biddle. The order does not apply to children born in the United States of these aliens unless they have acquired the citizenship of their alien parents. — Hood River News
Scattered Oregon schools went on a six-day week today in an attempt to forestall a critical labor shortage threatening the largest harvest in the history of this food-producing state. Schools adopted the speed-up plan, permitting them to close a month earlier than usual so children can work in the orchards, berry fields and vegetable gardens which supply this nation and its allies in war. The labor shortage was already serious last year, whole fruit orchards and bean fields rotting unpicked. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Oral polio vaccine will be available to the public in the Hood River area in a mass immunization program Feb. 24. Dr. Leonard Hoffman, chairman of the program, stated that all persons between the ages of one day and 90 years should take the oral polio vaccine regardless of the number of shots of Salk vaccine which they may have had. He said the Salk vaccine has been very effective in reducing the incidents of paralytic polio but the new oral vaccine promises even greater protection. — Hood River News
A course in explosive ordnance reconnaissance is being offered by instructors from the 53rd Ordinance Detachment Vancouver Barracks next Monday in Hood River. Instruction includes information on the nature of the unexploded ordnance problem, how to conduct a reconnaissance for unexploded ammunition, discussion of guided missiles certain unclassified information on nuclear weapons and protective measures and reporting procedures. The problem of neutralizing unexploded bombs first arose in World War II, when it was discovered 10 percent of all explosive items failed to explode on contact because of malfunctions or delay fuses. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Mt. Hood Meadows launched plans for an appeal to the Hood River County Board of Commissioners this week after the County Planning Commission voted 4-3 against a zone change for a 450-unit recreational housing development south of Parkdale. Clay Simon, general manager for Mt. Hood Meadows, expressed disappointment over the split decision against the zone change. But he said it didn’t blunt the Meadows determination to bring the new enterprise to the upper valley. — Hood River News
The appointment of a consultant to evaluate the present education programs in Districts 9 and 12 is the next step in the proposed reorganization of the districts. The meeting Tuesday was in response to the filing of petitions bearing 3,000 names of people asking the ESD to conduct a reorganization study. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
A call from White Salmon to New York costing the same as a call from White Salmon to Trout Lake — that could be the case as the telecommunications industry eases into deregulation. Although deregulation has been coming in various forms since the 1950s, United Telephone of the Northwest said a decision requiring American Telephone and Telegraph Co. to give up its 22 local operating companies means an end to a subsidy currently provided to local service by long distance service. —White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
No-Casino activists have joined an outcry for enforcement action over an “illegal” road across tribal land just east of Hood River. Friends of the Columbia Gorge and the Columbia River Gorge Commission have already registered protests over the new access road built by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs last November. They contend the unpermitted grating of the 714-foot section violates the resource protection of the National Scenic Area Act. — Hood River News
Maupin Elementary School was one of 96 Oregon schools named by the Education Trust last month in its report which recognizes schools who serve high-poverty and high-minority populations and that score in the top third in state assessment. — The Dalles Chronicle
Two new advisory committees for the Gifford Pinchot National Forest will hold their first meetings this week. Cowlitz, Klickitat, and Skamania counties, which make up the southern portion of the forest, and Lewis County, which make up the north, will receive a total of $16.2 million this year for schools and county roads and projects. — White Salmon Enterprise
