A 1951 conceptual drawing of a proposed Columbia River dam at The Dalles shows a gracefully curving dam and bridge over the river. Significant changes were made to both bridge and dam concepts were made before the dam was completed in 1956. The dam created “Lake Celilo,” flooding Big Eddy, Five Mile Rapids, the Long and Short Narrows and Celilo Falls. Scanned from a film reproduction of a print photograph.

1922 — 100 years ago

Fire completely wiped out the Mt. Hood store and the H.A. Hilts residents adjoining at 5 a.m. on Friday morning. The conflagration, which was seen from many points in the valley by early risers, is believed to have been caused by an overheated flue. The loss is estimated to be more than $15,000 and the insurance carried was about $7,000. Whether the store will be rebuilt is not yet decided. — Hood River News

An advertisement for Santa Days in the Dec. 6, 1962, Hood River News.
Three on one makes the going rough, especially aboard critters which are not always the most cooperative. The action is part of the annual Future Farmers of America donkey basketball game held Thursday at the high school. Farmers are, from left, Kelly Kreps, Kevin Ziegler, and David Chappel.