1922 — 100 years ago
Fire completely wiped out the Mt. Hood store and the H.A. Hilts residents adjoining at 5 a.m. on Friday morning. The conflagration, which was seen from many points in the valley by early risers, is believed to have been caused by an overheated flue. The loss is estimated to be more than $15,000 and the insurance carried was about $7,000. Whether the store will be rebuilt is not yet decided. — Hood River News
With a ticket sale so far reported as being “only fair,” plans are being made by The Dalles Lycoum club for its second number of the winter program, scheduled for tomorrow, when Will Irwin, war correspondent, will deliver his lecture at the civic auditorium on the subject, “The Next War.” Irwin’s argument is made on the basis that the only way to prevent another war more bloody and disastrous than the last one is to make war on war, and with such a platform becomes an apostle of pacifism. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Get Coffee Book Now — Or Never: If you have already registered for sugar rationing but did not receive a ration book because you had a surplus of sugar, or if you have not yet registered for sugar rations, you should, if you drink coffee, go to the Hood River Ration office and complete these details which will entitle you to purchase coffee in the rationed amounts. You have until Dec. 15 to do this, and if you fail, the possibility of obtaining a ration book for coffee will be slim, unless you can show there were valid obstacles to your appearance at the Ration office by Dec. 15. — Hood River News
The Humane Essay contest sponsored by the White Salmon Woman’s club is now under way. Prizes are to be given to the winning essays in the high schools in the county. It is hoped all high school students will take part. The White Salmon Woman’s club will hold their Christmas party, Thursday, December 17th at the club house. Each guest is asked to bring a small gift for the men at the Veterans hospital at Walla Walla. — White Salmon Enterprise
Flags of the United States lined the sidewalks in the downtown section of The Dalles and other cities today in commemoration of December 7, 1941 — the day of infamy for the Japs, who at 11:25 Pacific war time this morning, treacherously struck at the peace and might of America in the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor. Throughout the nation today, as the hands of each clock marked 11:25, millions of Americans stood at attention for one minute, with their bodies facing west. In the larger cities and to a certain extent here, traffic stopped while citizens recalled what happened one year ago, and resolved anew to contribute their all to the American war effort. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
The upper end of the Hood River Valley saw snow that whitened the ground last weekend, but the Parkdale snow had washed away by early this week. Earlier this week there was a foot of snow at Cooper Spur and from 20 to 24 inches at Lost Lake. Snow had reached down to about the 2,000 foot level. — Hood River News
Residents of Klickitat and Skamania counties in Washington have launched a drive to raise $8,000 by Dec. 31. This is a lot of money for a sparsely populated area when hard working people are buying gifts for the family’s Christmas but in the light of past efforts, it can be assumed that the drive will succeed. Beneficiary of the drive is Skyline Hospital. Some $16,000 is needed to enable the hospital to hook onto the Bingen sewer system and to construct outer storage for combustibles. — White Salmon Enterprise
Wheels Needed For Toy Shop — A need for “wheel toys” was stressed today by Dalles firemen who are busy repairing and rebuilding playthings for distribution to needy children at Christmas. Work on the toys is at a standstill, firemen said, because they lack needed pieces for assembly. They have several tricycle frames and rear-end parts, but no wheels or front sections for them. Pedal cars and other similar “vehicles” would also be welcome, the firemen added. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
With dollars and sense in mind, Hood River Postmaster Gene Aslin has proposed to city council the idea of installing neighborhood delivery collection box units at new subdivisions and at other feasible locations in the future. The units proposed for installation are compact units of boxes interconnected, much like regular post office boxes. It would replace the single standard mailboxes on posts at numerous locations, or the stands which hold a number of mailboxes. — Hood River News
The Husum/BZ Corner area land-use plan and zoning update passed Tuesday night with final adoption by Klickitat County commissioners, who rejected two clauses proposed by community councilors, including the encouragement of a diversion of water from the White Salmon River for hydroelectric development and a change in proposed zoning schema. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Dalles City Council Monday decided not to support a League of Oregon Cities recommendation for a state sales (or similar) tax to refinance government. While the league adopted the measure at its November convention, it was up to member cities to decide for themselves whether to back the move. In the case here, The Dalles council did not muster a motion for or against the matter Monday night. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2002 — 20 years ago
With help from Bill Gates, Kathie Potts found where she was going — instantly. Potts was the first Hood River County Library user last week to try out one of the new computers acquired by the library under a grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The grant will give more people more time in cyberspace, according to County Library Director June Knudson. — Hood River News
The purchase of Condit Dam by Klickitat Public Utility District would not be economically feasible for the utility, according to general manager Brian Skeahan, drawing from results of an engineering study on the dam, which was built in 1913 and is situated on the White Salmon River about 3.3 miles from its confluence with the Columbia River. — White Salmon Enterprise
Supporters and skeptics of a proposed publicly-owned telecommunications network in The Dalles debated broad policy concerns — and the fine points of telecommunications technology — in a workshop at city hall Thursday night. The so-called “Quality Life (“Q-Life) project would create a 17.5-mile, high-capacity fiberoptic loop in The Dalles, beginning and ending at the Big Eddy substation east of town. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
