1922 — 100 years ago
Owing to some reason as yet unexplained this year will be a lean one for huckleberry pickers. Reports from all sections of the Mount Hood lower slopes are to the effect that the berries are much smaller than last year and pickers will have to cover much more territory than hitherto. In the Wauna Point section, forest ranger Weisendanger says there are not enough berries this year to justify the climb. — Hood River News
An open season on China pheasants will prevail in Wasco county from October 15 to 31, W. O. Hadley, district game warden, said today. Due to an error, the printed slips sent out by the state game commission giving the dates of open seasons in the various counties, did not include Wasco in the list of those where Chinese pheasants may be hunted this year, according to Hadley. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Called into action to fight a fire in the Post Canyon area which had all the earmarks of a serious blaze, the West Side Civilian Defense unit of firefighters and their apparatus last Saturday afternoon put on a demonstration which has brought unstinted praise from all who were privileged to see this group of about 25 men, who have as their leader Bill Hukari, and whose equipment includes one of the portable fire-fighting units purchased thru the use of county funds, in action. — Hood River News
A number of members of the Maupin fair sex kept the “women in the news” this morning when they went to the rescue of a depleted city fire department and helped protect considerable surrounding property after flames had destroyed the H. M. Bothwell residence in Maupin. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
The City of Cascade Locks has scheduled its annual “Community Picnic” for Sept. 2 in City Park. In past years this event has been known as Pioneer Picnic and Old Timers Picnic, but whatever the name, it has been planned to provide fun for everyone. The event is being jointly sponsored by the Locks Lions Club, Cascade Locks Fire Department, Bonneville Rod and Gun Club and the Bridge of the Gods Jaycees. — Hood River News
Picking of huckleberries in the Surprise Lakes, Burnt Peak and Mosquito Lakes areas near Mt. Adams has been “scattered,” Gifford Pinchot National Forest officials reported this week. Huckleberries will be ripe at higher elevations in another week. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Members of the U.S. Immigration Service rolled into the Hood River Valley late last week, just in time for fruit harvest, and rounded up more than 40 illegal aliens — primarily Mexican farm workers — to deport in three days of work. Reports as to exactly how many aliens were apprehended between Wednesday and Friday varied, but Chief Deputy Don Hardman said 34 were processed through Hood River County facilities, and several more were taken from here that were not. Hardman said the immigration officers, nine in all, set up “checkpoints” along roads in the valley on this particular roundup. — Hood River News
With all programs in the state being hit with budget cuts, it’s no wonder the county’s smaller school districts are tightening their purse strings and dipping into cash reserves just to balance their budgets. Lyle Superintendent Bob Golphenee said that he has noticed a reduction in faculty and school statewide, but not in Klickitat County, “the reason why is because none of us have operated on frill programs in the past.” Golphensee along with superintendents of Trout Lake, Klickitat, and Glenwood school districts said their schools would be operating on a no frills budget while attempting to maintain current programs for their districts. — White Salmon Enterprise
Martin Marietta Aluminum today announced it will lay off 50 hourly and salaried workers in its Northwest operations beginning immediately. Workers from both The Dalles and Goldendale plants will be affected, it said. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2002 — 20 years ago
One of Hood River County’s most popular agricultural festivals marks its 10th year this weekend. Gravenstein Days is back, throughout the Hood River Valley Fruit Loop. Plenty of fruit will be available, whole or in pies, sauces and other variations, but the late summer festival focuses on the increasingly scarce Gravenstein. The season is early and short, and Gravenstein lovers often arrive too late in the harvest to enjoy them.
Klickitat County Sheriff Chris Mace is asking the Klickitat County Board of Commissioners to fund an additional five employees as part of their upcoming annual budget request. Included are two road deputies, two corrections officers, and one administrative assistant/grant writer who would also serve as a school resource officer. The total cost for the proposed new hires is estimated at approximately $210,000 for 2003, which covers wages and benefits. The department currently has 49 personnel on staff. — White Salmon Enterprise
While community members toured the new The Dalles Middle School at dedication ceremonies last Thursday, members of The Dalles Association of Education Support Professionals walked the sidewalk outside, picket signs in hand, asking for community backing in their efforts to reach a new contract with the district. — The Dalles Chronicle
