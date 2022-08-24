TD history 1959

Staff at the Wasco County Courthouse in The Dalles are photographed wearing “Centennial dresses” on June 19, 1959.  Photograph was scanned from a 2 1/4- by 2 1/4-inch negative from the archives of The Dalles Chronicle/The Dalles Optimist.

1922 — 100 years ago

Owing to some reason as yet unexplained this year will be a lean one for huckleberry pickers. Reports from all sections of the Mount Hood lower slopes are to the effect that the berries are much smaller than last year and pickers will have to cover much more territory than hitherto. In the Wauna Point section, forest ranger Weisendanger says there are not enough berries this year to justify the climb. — Hood River News

Aug. 23, 1962, Hood River News

FOR THE FUTURE — Investing in their future in Hood River County are these two youngsters, David, 7 (left) and Daniel, 4, who each purchased a share of stock in the Hood River Improvement Corporation. They are shown with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frederick K. Weber. In back are C.J. (Mac) McCredie, president of HRIC, and Ward Briggs (right), stock sales manager of HRIC. For buying a stake in their future home, David and Daniel paid $25 for each share. — Aug. 23, 1962, Hood River News
Nine drummers lead prayer songs at Celilo Indian Village Saturday as tribes blessed a totem traveling to New York City in honor of Sept. 11 terrorist victims. The Lummi Nation healing pole included an eagle at the top, a symbol of fatherhood and sky, and a bear below, symbol of motherhood and earth. 