Ralph Lampman 13th annual Sense of Place

The 13th annual Sense of Place lecture series kicks off with Ralph Lampman, a lamprey research biologist for the Yakama Nation Fisheries.

 Contributed photo

Mt. Adams Institute will begin its 13th annual Sense of Place Lecture Series in October. Host Sarah Fox will explore a wide range of topics, including ancient fish, tribal culture, volcanoes, and more, with guest speakers.

Season 13 will launch on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River, with a lecture by Ralph Lampman, a lamprey research biologist for the Yakama Nation Fisheries. Lampman’s multimedia presentation will highlight the ecological and cultural importance of this often overlooked Pacific Lamprey, said a press release.