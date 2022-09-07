Mt. Adams Institute will begin its 13th annual Sense of Place Lecture Series in October. Host Sarah Fox will explore a wide range of topics, including ancient fish, tribal culture, volcanoes, and more, with guest speakers.
Season 13 will launch on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River, with a lecture by Ralph Lampman, a lamprey research biologist for the Yakama Nation Fisheries. Lampman’s multimedia presentation will highlight the ecological and cultural importance of this often overlooked Pacific Lamprey, said a press release.
New this year is a Sense of Place season pass. This pass will guarantee seats at all lectures and grant access to the Livestreams at a discounted price. A limited number of passes are available for purchase until Oct. 19. Tickets for individual lectures went on sale Sept. 1.
Lectures occur once per month, October through April, at 7 p.m. at CCA. Following all of the lectures, there is a Q&A period.
This season’s lineup is as follows:
Oct. 19: “Bloodsucker, Eel, Asum, Ksuyas, Parasite, Lamprey: Many Names, but What Does it Mean to Us?” with Ralph Lampman.
Nov. 9: “Nancy Russell’s Legacy at Cape Horn: Inside a National Scenic Area Campaign” with Bowen Blair.
Dec. 7: “The Iconic Mitchell Point Tunnel Returns” with Tova Peltz and Kevin Price.
Jan. 11: “Wildfire in the Gorge: The Good, the Bad, and Lessons from Eagle Creek” with Jessica Hudec and Loretta Duke.
Feb. 8: “Living Snow: Mysterious Pink Snow and the Future of Our Alpine Ecosystems” with Robin Kodner.
March 8: “A Conversation with Kat Brigham,” chair of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and appointed member of the First-Ever Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee for the U.S. Department of the Interior.
April 12: “Volcanic Origins of the Columbia River Gorge: A Tangled Tale of Magma and Water” with Leif Karlstrom.
Sense of Place is a program of the Mt. Adams Institute, whose mission is to strengthen the connection to the natural world through education, service learning, career development, and research.
Mt. Adams Institute is seeking sponsors for the Season 13 Sense of Place lecture series. Sponsorship allows businesses and individuals to support these essential conversations while advertising your services. With multiple presentation platforms and an online archive, sponsors have the opportunity to reach a broader audience and play a vital role in supporting a long-running and valued program. To learn more about becoming a Sense of Place sponsor, go to mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplacesponsor or email Sarah Fox at sop@mtadamsinstitute.org.
