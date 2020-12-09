“The Founder of the Feast indeed!”
A mocked miser turns to heartfelt helper of the poor in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
And anyone can now become a founder of the feast.
Performances at Adult Center Theater (PACT), featuring Gary Young as Ebeneezer Scrooge, reprises its rendition of the Dickens tale on Zoom Dec. 19-20, supporting senior nutrition programs at the Hood River Valley Adult Center.
Plays For Non-Profits (now PACT) will Zoom-cast the 2017 production of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol,” at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. both days.
To join the Zoom-cast go to www.hrvac.org and click on the Zoom link.
“Lift your holiday spirits and be thrilled this time honored tale of redemption and love,” said director Lynda Dallman.
Adapted for the stage by Young, this production is a gift to the community from the HRVAC in support of Meals on Wheels.
Here’s how the Zoom-cast “ticketing” works: Visit www.hrvac.org and pledge to the HVAC Capital Funds Campaign, which opened on Nov. 12.
The Zoom-cast is the fourth one this year for PACT, starting with two sets of one-acts performed in the summer and fall. Last month, PACT reprised “Driving Miss Daisy,” from 2015 at Columbia Center for the Arts, the first of a series of Zoom-casts of past local productions, benefiting Meals on Wheels.
“A Christmas Carol” was staged at Wy’east Middle School, with Young in his fifth every-few-years appearance as Ebeneezer Scrooge. Erik Lundby portrayed Bob Cratchit, Kristin Fox played Tiny Tim, and Michael Beckman had the role of Jacob Marley.
