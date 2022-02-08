Celebrate local history and Oregon’s statehood through the eyes of Wasco County at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum on Sunday, Feb. 13, from 2-5 p.m.
This free birthday and anniversary celebration commemorates the 100th Anniversary of the Wasco County Pioneers Association, the establishment of Wasco County and Oregon’s statehood. Take a tour through time with the Wasco County Pioneers Association’s historic photo boards.
About 25 of the 394 photo boards will feature about 1,000 photos depicting several special topics and events. For the first time since 2019, see what has been described as the best photo collection of any community in Oregon.
No RSVP or tickets are required. More information is available at gorgediscovery.org or 541-296-8600. The event is indoors and masks are required.
The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center is located at 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles.
The full photo-board collection, totaling more than 9,000 photos, is stored physically and electronically at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Wasco County History Museum, which have archived the rare historical photographs. The entire searchable collection can be found at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center’s photo archives at gorgediscovery.org. Additional research material may be found at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center’s William G. Dick Research Library.
For a small fee, high-resolution copies are available by calling the Collections Department at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center at 541-296-8600, ext. 242, or emailing collections@gorgediscovery.org.
