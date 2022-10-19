Deborah Langlois

Deborah Langlois, Columbia River Herbal Balms and Butters, a resident of Lyle, pictured Oct. 8 at the Fruit and Craft Show at the Hood River County Fairgrounds. Langlois makes a variety of natural products, such as lip balms and soothing skin balms, with herbs she grows herself. You can find her products at Treebird Market in Hood River, as well as markets in Portland.

 Trisha Walker photo

The Lyle Activity Center, 308 Klickitat St., will host a Trunk or Treat event beginning at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. There’ll be a kids costume contest with prizes, as well as a best trunk contest with prizes; judging begins at 6 p.m.

Howards Haven Animal Sanctuary will hold its third annual Pumpkin Patch event Oct. 29-30 at 37 Monagan Howard Road in Lyle, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations for time slots are required; call Donette at 509-945-8362 or Ann at 541-571-3485. There are a number of activities planned, including a free pumpkin from the patch per child, a pumpkin decorating station, pallet maze, petting zoo, duck feeding, tractor rides and free cocoa and cider — among others. There will also be gifts for children who pick up garbage in the pasture.