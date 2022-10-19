The Lyle Activity Center, 308 Klickitat St., will host a Trunk or Treat event beginning at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. There’ll be a kids costume contest with prizes, as well as a best trunk contest with prizes; judging begins at 6 p.m.
Howards Haven Animal Sanctuary will hold its third annual Pumpkin Patch event Oct. 29-30 at 37 Monagan Howard Road in Lyle, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations for time slots are required; call Donette at 509-945-8362 or Ann at 541-571-3485. There are a number of activities planned, including a free pumpkin from the patch per child, a pumpkin decorating station, pallet maze, petting zoo, duck feeding, tractor rides and free cocoa and cider — among others. There will also be gifts for children who pick up garbage in the pasture.
(Columbia Gorge News is working on a listing of Halloween activities; to include yours in What’s Happening, email Trisha Walker, trishaw@gorgenews.com.)
Klickitat County Senior Services needs firewood helpers — volunteers will process and deliver firewood to senior neighbors in the Lyle area. Mileage reimbursement may be available for those with hauling capacity. Learn more and sign up by calling 509-773-3757 or 509-493-6228.
You can also sign up for the Klickitat County Senior Newsletter — which contains schedules of local events, available transportation, meal site menus and music, community resources and more — by calling 509-493-3068 or 1-800-447-7858.
I’m sure the kids are well aware of this already, but there will be no school on Friday, Oct. 21 — it’s a staff professional development day. There is, however, a home high school football game beginning at 7 p.m.
Due to continuing high wildfire hazard conditions, Klickitat County has extended the ban on outdoor burning in all zones through Oct. 31. Residential barbecues, however, are allowed.
As explained by Lyle Fire & Rescue District No. 4: “With the lack of significant moisture, fire danger at ‘High,’ and higher temperatures in October, the fire dept officials and the county commissioners have decided to have a fire burn ban until Oct. 31.”
The public is directed to check with the appropriate authorities concerning burning restrictions within the corporate limits of both city and town.
Jumping ahead to November, the Lyle Lions will host their monthly pancake breakfast — that includes omelets and ham and eggs cooked to order — on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Lyle Lions Community Center, Fifth and State Street, from 7-10 a.m. These monthly events support our community in a number of ways.
The Library Bookmobile will head to Lyle on Nov. 2, Nov. 16 and Nov. 30 as follows: Lyle Community School, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Lyle Merc, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (this stop includes a book return); Murdock Market, 1:30-2 p.m.; and the Dallesport Church of Christ from 2:15-3 p.m.
And everyone is welcome to attend the Lyle Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 4-5 at the Lyle Activity Center, where you’ll find a variety of locally produced items, from knitting to woodwork to baked goods.
Lyle News will now appear monthly in Columbia Gorge News instead of every other week until we find a permanent columnist. For information, contact Chelsea Marr, chelseam@gorgenews.com, or call 541-386-1234 ext. 100 (leave a message).
