In its second year of operation, First Book Wasco County was able to provide underserved children in the community with more than 1,248 new books this past year.
“For these kids, ages birth through third grade, it may be the first time they’ve been able to choose and have their very own new books,” said a press release. Through the national First Book “Marketplace,” local literacy programs are able to purchase high quality children’s books for an average of $3 each. Every dollar goes toward acquiring books for young children. Since November 2020, First Books Wasco County has received $795 in personal donations, $500 from The Dalles Masonic Lodge, $2,500 from the Gorge Community Foundation’s Salvador Fund and $300 from the Gorge Community Foundation’s Anne Saxby/Gil Sharp Fund.
This spring, the local Oregon Child Development Coalition — OCDC — from the Salvador Fund will be able to provide five books each for about 100 children and during Cherry Harvest in June about 256 children each will receive three books, said the press release. The Mid-Columbia Children’s Council-Head Start, The Dalles main site, will provide three to four books each for their 43 children.
“First Book Wasco County often partners with local schools and other educational programs to identify and get books to the appropriate kids. Last fall, we were able to provide books to Chenowith Elementary School, Kindergarten to third grade, Tygh Valley Head Start, and Healthy Families/The Next Door,” said the press release. “Any new funds we receive will go toward giving books to children who are part of the Wahtonka and Petersburg Head Start Programs or other literacy programs in Wasco County that promote reading for young children.”
•••
For information on donating or volunteering, contact Nancy Johanson Paul at 541-490-5330 or email nancypaul@gorge.net. Tax deductible donations are very welcome and can be sent to First Book/Wasco Co, PO Box 82, The Dalles, OR 97058.
Commented