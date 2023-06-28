Coulee Proctor and dad Shane

Coulee Proctor and dad Shane during the Ketchum Kalf Rodeo in Glenwood Father’s Day weekend. 

 Chelsea Marr photo
CGN Mary Pierce new

Mary Pierce

The 88th annual Glenwood Ketchum Kalf Rodeo was a great one this year. The stands and grounds were really packed and everyone seemed to enjoy the rodeo and vendors, despite the persistently fierce wind.

I don’t have rodeo results as of this writing, but am really pleased to share the news that Micaela Gutierrez has been selected as the 2024 Ketchum Kalf Rodeo Queen. Queen Cassie Vance has been doing an outstanding job representing our rodeo at various rodeos and events in Washington and Oregon and will continue to serve as queen and make appearances until the end of this year.