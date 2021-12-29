I hope you all had a fun, festive, and joyous holiday season. Now here we are charging ahead into 2022 already. The pandemic still lingers, but it’s good to see people looking forward to what we can achieve instead of dwelling on all the negatives that came with COVID-19. Happy New Year, everyone.
•••
The grand lady of Glenwood, Eva Feller, celebrated her 103rd birthday on Christmas Eve. Happy birthday, Eva.
•••
We are saddened to hear of the recent passing of Ray Lemley. Ray and Charlene raised their children in Glenwood and were very active members of the community. They especially enjoyed being members of the Glenwood Rodeo Association and helping with the rodeo each year until they were unable due to health issues. Ray will be remembered as a really nice guy, friendly to everyone. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Our deepest condolences go to his wife of many decades, Charlene, and their children, Raylene, Donna, Ray Jr., and Sandy and all their families.
•••
Two of the best rodeo athletes I know here in Glenwood were honored on Dec. 18 by the Central Washington Ropers and Riders Association (CWRRA) for their awesome year of competition. Glenwood High School sophomore Joslyn Arnold finished the season as champion in 2D poles, goat tying, and open goat tying, third place in 3D barrels and open breakaway, and fifth place in breakaway roping and 4D barrels. All those great finishes made her the Youth All-Around Champion. She received beautiful buckles and other awards at the ceremony on the 18th and will be presented with the All-Around Champion saddle in March. Way to go, Joslyn.
Joslyn’s brother Blaine, a sixth grader in Glenwood Middle School, won a beautiful buckle for winning the championship in peewee calf riding. He also placed third in goat tying. Awesome, Blaine. I’m thinking their parents, Casey and Bo, may have to add a room to their house to make room for all the awards these two great rodeo athletes keep winning. Congratulations, Joslyn and Blaine. We’ll be rooting for you in 2022 in both high school/junior high school rodeo and CWRRA competition.
•••
High school basketball resumes this week with a game in Lyle on Friday, Jan. 7. Klickwood will play Trout Lake on the Glenwood court on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. Let’s hope for a good-sized cheering section.
Please keep in mind, the Oregon State Activities Association requires spectators to wear a mask that covers both their nose and mouth while in the stands. Let’s do this so the kids can continue to have family and friends there to cheer them on. Thank you.
•••
Please send any news items for next week’s paper to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
