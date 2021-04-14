The White Salmon-Bingen Rotary club appreciates the article in the March 17 issue of Columbia Gorge News. Our youth exchange program is quite unusual for a club our size and is recognized both in our district as well as larger circles. The unique three-year process starts with selection, assimilation with Rotary and other “outbounds” for a year and then the year abroad, finally returning home to another year of high school and sharing their experiences.
The current use of Zoom, as well as a connection with some of the students sent out in the mid ‘90s and early 2000s have created opportunity to “bring them back.”
We have been pleasantly overwhelmed with these initial responses, describing their lives since their exchanges and gratitude for the opportunity.
Emma Pfister
Emma Pfister went to Chile in 1996. She quickly adapted by learning Spanish and finding a second home and family that she loves to this day.
She has used these skills throughout her career in humanitarian work world wide, even picking up other languages to aid in placements at UNICEF USA, Water for People and now World Vision International on their disaster management team at an initiative they lead with Save the Children and Oxfam (three of the largest world aid organizations).
In addition to communication, she gained a love for a continent, as her career has been largely based in Latin America.
Her passionate work has also taken her to Africa, the Middle East and India. Emma continues to be supporting of the most vulnerable populations, especially during difficult times.
She is presently in the Gorge, volunteering at Skyline Hospital in their vaccination efforts.
Tabitha Trosper Voeller
Tabitha Trosper Voeller traveled to Mexico in 1997. For the first time in her life, she felt that she had “won something” and was simultaneously thrilled and frightened.
Her large city had very different terrain, weather and customs and she had rudimentary use of the language at first.
Rotary, at that time, required a period of no phone contact with home, after a required call upon arrival.
She felt a higher degree of independence, all within Rotary guidelines.
She speaks of feeling overwhelmed with her peers’ perceptions of Americans and of experiencing “privilege” for the first time, which has shaped her life perspective.
In addition, the culture shock of returning home fueled a desire to attend college, major in geology and receive a master’s degree in geologic sciences.
She has spoken at numerous conferences and returned to Mexico to work on special projects.
Her life now is in Anchorage, Alaska, where she has worked for geotechnical engineering firms.
She and her husband have two small children.
Carol Morneault Alcock
Carol Morneault Alcock left for the Philippines in 1999.
She had a particular interest in playing volleyball and keeping her skills up, but that activity gave her much more — community. Her families, affected by the economy at that time, were working long hours and were rarely home.
The college team was her family, as they practiced six days a week and played games.
She says that her experiences gave her confidence to enter new situations and create community, which she has had to do multiple times as a Navy spouse.
Currently living in Gaeta, Italy, she plans travels, explorations and activities with her husband and daughter when different areas “open up” and writes a blog as a family history.
Her exchange, curiosity, acquired life skills and master’s degree in education led to creating a wellness program for more than 500 real estate agents in the Washington, D.C., metro area.
We look forward to finding, hearing from and welcoming more of our former students back to share their perspectives as well as their current lives. If anyone has information/contacts, please contact Pamela Zachary Morneault at 541-490-3329.
