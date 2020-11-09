“Driving Miss Daisy,” seen on the local stage six years ago, returns via Zoom on Nov. 14 as a PACT benefit for the Hood River Valley Adult Center.
The production was recorded during its original staging, at Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River, in January 2014.
Added to the production will be introductory comments and interviews with director Lynda Dallman and cast members, hosted by producer Gary Young. Dan Ball serves as technical director for the PACT Zoom productions.
The play is one of several that PACT — Performances at Adult Center Theater — is reprising this fall and winter. “Our Town” and “To Kill A Mockingbird” dates will be announced later.
PACT as an acroynym could be seen as a slight misnomer — no fault of the organization — as the pandemic has all but ruled out any live theater in 2020. This will be the third Zoom-cast following sets of one-acts recorded via Zoom and presented last spring and on Oct. 31.
Plays for Non-Profits, which staged “Driving Miss Daisy” in 2014, joined forces in 2019 with Adult Center Theater, to become PACT. Proceeds will go to help the Adult Center upgrade its kitchen in the interest of improved nutrition services to Hood River County senior citizens.
“Driving Miss Daisy” is set in Atlanta, playwright Alfred Uhry’s hometown. Kathleen Morrow plays Daisy, Edward McNair plays Hoke and Will Thayer-Daugherty plays Boolie — Daisy’s son who hires Hoke over his mother’s objections. Spanning a quarter of a century, from 1948 to 1973, the action takes place before, during, and after the civil rights movement. The plot centers on two characters, an elderly Jewish widow named Miss Daisy Werthan and her Black driver, Hoke Colburn.
Watch the play
Performances at Adult Center Theatre’s Zoom-cast of “Driving Miss Daisy” happens Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Click on this link to join the webinar, us02web.zoom.us/j/89364968240, Webinar ID: 893 6496 8240
