HOOD RIVER — Columbia Center for the Arts (CCA) has announced a call to artists for the upcoming “Don’t Quit Your Day Job” show that will run in the center’s gallery for the month of September.
“The CCA gallery is seeking to showcase the art and the stories of artists with day jobs or other daily concerns that provide the resources needed to survive,” said a press release.
Applications are due Aug. 9. “We hope to present an immersive experience of what it is to make art when sales are not the artist’s sole source of income,” said the show’s curator and CCA Board Member Genevieve Scholl. “What does it mean to be an artist who is also a worker? How does a worker find ways to develop their art while also keeping food on the table and a roof over their head? It’s a kind of a split existence that can often be quite painful, but sometimes a source of energy behind an artist’s work.”
Contact Gallery Manager Rachael Erickson at gallery@columbiaarts.org, or apply at www.columbiaarts.org/for-artists.
