Quilt-based artworks were featured in May at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum. The exhibit featured 48 works by members of Beyond the Block.
Quilts were available for purchase at the museum store. The annual show featured a collection of “Gorge Impressions” celebrating the sights and emotions experienced by those who live along the Columbia River.
Impressionistic and abstract artworks depicted iconic images of sunsets on the water, rugged cliffs, waterfalls, and petroglyphs, and capture everything from the terror of forest fire to the joy of sweeping meadows of wildflowers.
For information on additional shows, visit gorgequiltersguild.com.
