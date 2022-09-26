What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Community Events
Sept. 26 — Aging in the Gorge Alliance Community Reading Project Zoom Discussion Group, 5:30 p.m. Register at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrc-yuqDgsE9SISdwrCI1DgD3TwVFN5-MO. “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World,” by Dr. Vivek Murthy.
Sept. 27 — Columbia River Gorge Commission Executive Committee Meeting, 9-10 a.m. via Zoom; register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IbqBHp1OTO-L1bBEQHEohg. A confirmation email with info about joining webinar will follow. Must register in advance.
Sept. 29 — KOOBDOOGA 2022 Artists’ Reception, 6:30-8 p.m. at the White Salmon Valley Community Library gallery or via Zoom (www.fvrl.org). Artists’ reception with artists who contributed art inspired by our KOOBDOOGA (A Good Book, backwards) 2022 book “The Eagle Tree” by Ned Hayes, with Charles Crosman providing background jazz guitar.
Sept. 30 thru Oct. 9 — History Museum of Hood River County Cemetery Tales. Local actors bring stories of the past to life. Stream online; for more info/tickets, visit hoodriverhistorymuseum.org. Also Sept. 30, live screening at the Bingen Theater (see museum website for details).
Oct. 1 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $7, children 6-12 $4, under 6 free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order and endless pancakes.
Oct. 1 — Leos Club Can and Bottle Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Rosauers, Hood River. Supports local nonprofits.
Oct. 1 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mosier School, 1204 First Ave. For rural households and businesses; preregistration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
Oct. 3 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Oct. 4 — Landlord/Tenant Law Presentation, 5-7 p.m. at The Dalles Middle School, 1100 E. 12th St., The Dalles. Bilingual event. Presented by Oregon Law Center, Mid-Columbia Housing Authority and Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation.
Oct. 4 — Gorge Composite Squadron Open House, 6:30 p.m. at the Hood River Airport, 3608 Airport Drive. Open to students ages 12-18 interested in aerospace, STEM, leadership, military, search and rescue, and pilots interested in flying with the Civil Air Patrol. More at www.gocivilairpatrol.com and gorge.cap.gov.
Oct. 5 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
Oct. 5 — Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library meeting room and on Zoom (visit hoodriverlibrary.org/book-club for link). “The Epic Crush of Genie” Lo by F.C. Yee.
Oct. 6 — Aging in the Gorge Alliance Community Reading Project Discussion Group, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the home of Debby Chenoweth, Hood River; email chenowethd@gmail.com for address. “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World,” by Dr. Vivek Murthy.
Oct. 6 — Skamania Economic Development Council Annual Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Skamania Lodge Pavilion, Stevenson. Reps. Gina Mosbrucker and Chris Corey and Sen. Curtis King; Samantha Irwin and Scott Bailey. RSVP online at skamania-edc.org or email wscharfe@skamania-edc.org.
Oct. 6 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom; for a link, email margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
Oct. 6 — KOOBDOOGA 2022 Program, 6:30-8 p.m. at the White Salmon Valley Community Library gallery or via Zoom (www.fvrl.org). Author Ned Hayes will speak about his writing process, character development and other topics related to “The Eagle Tree.” Includes unveiling of Pete Germeraad memorial tribute.
Oct. 6 — Operation Christmas Child Special Event, 7:30 p.m. at First Christian, 909 Court St., The Dalles. Featured speaker Justin Thomas, who received a shoebox of gifts at age 13. Open to all.
Oct. 7-8 — Columbia Gorge Quilters Guild Quilt Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road. Quilts, vendors, demos and mini classes; more at gorgequiltersguild.com.
Oct. 7 & Oct. 9 — Back to Basie with the Jazz Collective Big Band, Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. Directed by Michael Paul. Tickets $25 (members $15) at the door or online at gorgeorchestra.org.
Oct. 8 — Saturday Cleanup, 10 a.m. at Thompson Park, The Dalles. sponsored by Columbia Gorge Toyota Honda and co-hosted by City of The Dalles Beautification Committee and Columbia Gorge Community College Student government. For more information, or be an official cohost, call Rachel at 208-757-3632.
Oct. 8 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road; potluck at noon. Second Saturday.
Oct. 10 — Friends of the Library, 11 a.m. in the Jean Marie Gaulke Room, Hood River Library; public welcome. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/friends.
Oct. 11 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Oct. 11 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
Oct. 11 — Lyle Community Council, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center; meets second Tuesday of the month.
Oct. 12 — Aging in the Gorge Alliance Community Reading Project Zoom Discussion Group, noon to 1:30 p.m. at the FISH Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River. “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World,” by Dr. Vivek Murthy.
Oct. 13 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune (copies available at library). Open 18 and older interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books. Refreshments.
Oct. 13 — Hood River County Democrats meeting, 6-7 p.m., usually at the Hood River Library, downstairs, and by zoom. More info at HRCDems.org.
Oct. 13 — KOOBDOOGA 2022 Program, 6:30-8 p.m. at the White Salmon Valley Community Library gallery or via Zoom (www.fvrl.org).Retired forester Jon Nakae will speak about regional trees and insect pests related to “The Eagle Tree.”
Oct. 16 — Children’s Chapel Mini-Service, 2-3 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Religious Exploration program; short, kid-focused service, followed by craft or activity. Space is limited.
Oct. 17 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Oct. 18 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
Oct. 19 — Croquet in the Library, 5-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. Come play Alice in Wonderland themed croquet inside the library. *No flamingos will be harmed for croquet play. Part of this year’s Community Reads program.
Oct. 19 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River. “Bloodsucker, Eel, Asum, Ksuyas, Parasite, Lamprey: Many Names, but What Does it Mean to Us?” with Ralph Lampman. Tickets and information at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace.
Oct. 20 — KOOBDOOGA 2022 Program, 6:30-8 p.m. at the White Salmon Valley Community Library gallery or via Zoom (www.fvrl.org). Author of “The Eagle Tree,” Ned Hayes, speaks about being autistic/neurodivergent with Kassianna Asasumasu
Oct. 20 — Writer’s Talk, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Tina Ontiveros, author of “Rough House.”
Oct. 20 — Hidden Histories: Music in the Gorge, 7-8 p.m. at the History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, or via Zoom (register at bit.ly/3wkbuVv). With Mark Steigner. Free in person event; suggested donation $10. Proof of vaccination required for entry. More at in-fo@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org or 541-386-6772.
Oct. 22 — White Rabbit Scavenger Hunt, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library Follow the clues to find the White Rabbit and win a grab bag of fun prizes. Part of this year’s Community Reads program.
Oct. 22 — Aging in the Gorge Alliance Community Reading Project Zoom Discussion Group, 1-3 p.m. at The Dalles Library, 722 Court Street. This discussion in English and Spanish. “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World,” by Dr. Vivek Murthy.
Oct. 26 — Hood River Watershed Group Celebration, 6-8 p.m. at pFriem Brewery, Hood River. More info in HRWG newsletter (to be added to mailing list, email cindy@hoodriverwatershed.org).
Oct. 26 — Aging in the Gorge Alliance Community Reading Project Zoom Discussion Group, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Hood River Library, 502 E. State St. “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World,” by Dr. Vivek Murthy.
Oct. 27 — KOOBDOOGA 2022 Program, 6:30-8 p.m. at the White Salmon Valley Community Library gallery or via Zoom (www.fvrl.org). Director of conservation for the Portland Audubon Society speaks on endangered species, specifically the marbled murrelet.
Oct. 29 — Relay for Life of Mid-Columbia Cancer Survivor and Caregiver Luncheon, noon at the Columbia Portage Grill, The Dalles. RSPV to Marilyn at bossmwong@hotmail.com or call 541-980-5950 and leave a message.
Oct. 27 — Crop Talk, 5:30 p.m. at Tierra de Lobos Vineyard, Dallesport. Farmer-friendly time to network and learn from other farmers. RSVP to dan@ucdwa.org to receive address. Hosted by Gorge Grown Food Network and Underwood Conservation District.
Nov. 19 — International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, 10 a.m. at Columbia Gorge Community College, Hood River campus. All welcome; For more information, contact Belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov.
Nov. 20 — Aging in the Gorge Alliance Community Reading Project Zoom Discussion Group, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the UCC Church, 111 E. Fifth St., The Dalles. “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World,” by Dr. Vivek Murthy.
Ongoing
Now — Hood River and The Dalles Household Hazardous Waste Event Registration at tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529. Preregistration will be required for households and small businesses to attend events in order to decrease waiting time in line.
Thru Oct. 1 — Connect the Gorge Art Show at The Dalles Art Center, 220 E. Fourth St. Artists of all mediums connected to the Gorge region. Tuesday thru Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thru Dec. 31 — Temporary Exhibit: A Long Road to Travel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Saturday at the History Museum of Hood River County. In partnership with Japanese American Museum of Oregon; Japanese American World War II soldiers. Admission $5 adults, children free.
Mondays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 1-4 p.m. at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday thru Thursday & Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Volunteers needed to help. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday & Friday — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to yogacindy@outlook.com.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesdays thru Oct. 11 — Guiding Good Choices, 6-8 p.m. at Father’s House Fellowship, Goldendale. Free. In person, childcare available; up to 12 participants. Snacks, drinks provided. Preregistration required at forms.gle/cyt2MduugjakVHNX8 or call 509-281-2330 for assistance. For more info email cpwi@wagap.org.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Oak and Jefferson, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Mid-Columbia Car Club Weekly Cruise-In, 5:30 p.m., Burgerville USA, downtown The Dalles.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to noon at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road. Thru May; membership $25/year. All skill levels welcome. Masks optional. For more info contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, 1 p.m. at Spooky’s (third Thursday on Zoom); visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Thursdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Saturdays thru Oct. 8 — The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fifth and Union, City Park. Local produced foods, produce, arts and crafts. SNAP/EBT, WIC & Senior FDNP Vouchers accepted. SNAP Match provided up to $30. Kids ages 4-16 get $2 Power of Produce token at Managers Booth. More info at www.thedallesfarmersmarket.com, follow on Facebook/Instagram, or call 541-965-3658.
Saturdays thru Nov. 19 — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot (across from Full Sail). Locally produced food, produce and handcrafted items. SNAP EBT, WIC, senior market vouchers accepted; first 20 kids get $2 token (info at orange tent). More at www.gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
Saturdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Saturday Farmers Market starting June 4. Bring home gardening questions.
Saturdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Saturday, Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen; third Saturday, Tum A Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River; second, fourth and fifth Saturdays, Hood River Supply, 1945 12th St., Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease or concern.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. All welcome. Info at 541-386-1049.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children.
Saturdays — Teen Game Night, 4-6 p.m. at the Hood River Library in the theater. From cards to Nintendo Switch. Come hang out!
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
Children and Teens
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
