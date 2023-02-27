Hood River Valley High School’s theater department’s spring play, “Clue,” runs through this weekend, March 3-4 at 7 p.m. in the Bowe Theater. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, available at the door, Waucoma Bookstore, or online at hrvhs-theatre.ticketleap.com/clue. Pictured, Cook (Lola Wall) and Yvette (Jay Grajeda-Morales) serve dinner to guests Professor Plum (Theo Levine), Mrs. White (Anna Southall), Mrs. Peacock (Bailey Frasier), Mr. Green (Leo Patrizio), Miss Scarlet (Catie Shuster) and Colonel Mustard (Seth Millan). The play is directed by Rachel Harry, with music performed by Ella Harvey.