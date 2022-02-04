Free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road, every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 9-19. No appointment is necessary and CAT rides are available. Boosters, as well as first, second and third doses of Moderna, J&J and Pfizer will be available for those ages 5 and up.
Walk-in vax clinic at the Hood River County fairgrounds Feb. 9-19
